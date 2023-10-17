Lula’s international advisor went to Barbados, in the Caribbean, where he will follow the discussion on an agreement between the 2 countries

The Presidency’s advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, traveled to Barbados, in the Caribbean, to attend in person the meeting between the governments of the United States and Venezuela this Tuesday (October 17, 2023).

At the meeting, the 2 countries are expected to sign an agreement to reduce the sanctions imposed by Washington on Venezuelan oil in exchange for free and internationally monitored elections in 2024.

Former chancellor of Brazil, Amorim was sent by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to participate in the meeting. It is possible that you will speak during the meeting.

The US will ease sanctions after the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro and the country’s opposition – supported by the White House – sign an agreement that will allow free elections in 2024.

On Monday (October 16, 2023), Lula called Maduro to discuss next year’s Venezuelan elections. The Brazilian president also asked for information about the agreement with the United States. Amorim followed the call.

In 2018, the president of Venezuela won the elections, but the result was not recognized by the opposition. Maduro has commanded the country since 2013. Like the United States, Brazil classified the election at the time as “fraudulent”.

In 2024, if the agreement is signed, the president of Venezuela will not be able to establish barriers to prohibit opposition people from running. The newspaper Washington Post spoke anonymously with people who were negotiating between the countries.

A Venezuelan government official reportedly said the deal does not include plans to unfreeze the country’s assets that are currently in the United States.

The Venezuelan election would have to be open to international observers and the global media. Relief from oil sanctions could include a license for Venezuela to resume business with other countries and the US.