Lula’s special adviser and the Ukrainian president will meet in Kiev; there is no intention to mediate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

Former chancellor Celso Amorim is in Ukraine to meet with the president of the European country, Volodymyr Zelensky. Amorim is a special advisor to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The meeting should be held on the morning of this Wednesday (May 10, 2023), in the capital, Kiev. On April 4, the also former Minister of Defense in the Dilma government (2011–2014) was in Moscow, Russia, to meet with President Vladimir Putin, on the same date.