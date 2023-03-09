By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former Chancellor Celso Amorim, special adviser to the presidency, arrived in Caracas on Wednesday, on a trip scheduled in secrecy, in the first direct contact between the Brazilian government and the Venezuelan government and opposition to restore relations with the two sides ahead of the general elections in the country, which take place in 2024.

The trip, kept secret, ended up being revealed in a post on social media by President Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan government.

“I had a pleasant meeting with the Delegation of the Federative Republic of Brazil, headed by Celso Amorim. We are committed to renewing our mechanisms of union and solidarity that guarantee the growth and well-being of Venezuela and Brazil,” wrote Maduro in a post with a photo of both.

The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to normalize relations with Venezuela, which were broken during the term of Jair Bolsonaro, and aims to return to being a mediator between the government of Maduro and the opposition.

This Thursday, Amorim has a meeting with lawyer Gerardo Blyde, one of the leaders of the Plataforma Unitária, the opposition coalition, which has been responsible for the reopened negotiations between the government and the opposition since the end of last year.

One of the concerns of the Brazilian government is the presidential elections of 2024. Lula stated, still during the campaign, in 2022, that he defended free elections for Venezuela with alternation of power.

“We need to treat Venezuela with respect, always wanting Venezuela to be as democratic as possible. I defend the alternation of power not only for me, but for Venezuela as well”, he said at the time in an interview with foreign journalists.

The last elections in the country, in 2018, gave victory once again to Maduro, but were extremely criticized by international agents for suspected fraud, voter buying and impediments to the participation of opponents.

The situation led bodies such as the United Nations High Commissioner and the European Union not to recognize the result, which was followed by several countries. Several have come to accept Juan Guaidó, leader of the opposition, as a self-declared president of Venezuela. Including Brazil, which, under the command of Bolsonaro, broke off relations with the neighboring country.

As soon as he took office, Lula determined the resumption of diplomatic relations and the reopening of the Brazilian embassy in Caracas.

Sources heard by Reuters confirm that the trip was scheduled in secrecy to avoid prior speculation, as the government admits that relations with Venezuela cause a lot of criticism. Amorim went at Lula’s request, with the knowledge of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, one of the few who knew about the president’s decision.

The intention, confirm the sources, is to open channels of dialogue with both sides and resume normal relations.

Maduro was prevented from coming to Lula’s inauguration because a previous government decree prohibited high-ranking Venezuelan members from entering the country. The decree was revoked on the eve of the inauguration, but Maduro was unable to come and sent a representative.

Lula and the Venezuelan president also set up a meeting during the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), in Buenos Aires, at the end of January. However, Maduro again was not. In a note, he said he had canceled because his country’s intelligence would have revealed risks for his trip.