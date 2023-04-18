At the NVIDIA GTC event, Fujitsu presented model CELSIUS H7613the ultimate mobile workstation for the professional who demands the highest levels of performance, versatility and workflow acceleration.

The new model is of 10mm thinner and 500g lighter than its predecessorcompared to a 400% increase in the performance of graphics-intensive applications such as Catia, Siemens, Creo and rendering programs.

Equipped with the GPUs for top-of-the-line laptops in the family NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generationthis new Fujitsu workstation supports super high video playback 8K resolution in real time and accelerates computational, rendering, and AI algorithms by enabling you to work in real-time with ray tracing, simulation, inference, and AI training, virtual reality, and more workloads.

The new model does not compromise on security either, thanks to the various biometric authentication methods available such as Windows Hello, a fingerprint sensor, and the Fujitsu PalmSecure system: all solutions that control access quickly and conveniently , ensuring constant data protection.

Learn more about the new CELSIUS H7613 workstation

High-end graphics professionals need versatile displays of sensational quality, and to meet this need, the CELSIUS H7613 mobile workstation integrates a 16″ screen and 4K resolution with Adobe RGB and HDR coverage. The new model is also equipped with 5G connectivity for lightning fast online access, from anywhere and at any time.

Capable of downloading an entire season of a TV series from the Netflix streaming service in approximately four seconds, the new generation of CELSIUS workstations is the ideal solution for those who are away from their desk, both for productivity and for leisure.

Even upgrading and fixing your laptop becomes easier thanks to Fujitsu Service Doorwhich allows you to replace the components effortlessly and speed up repairs: in fact, it is sufficient to open the special door by removing a single screw to be able to change memories, storage and batteryhelping to extend the useful life of the new CELSIUS.

As regards the availability and prices of the new Fujitsu CELSIUS H7613 mobile workstation, this can be ordered in Italy starting from the month of June through authorized resellers of FINIX Technology Solutions (available in the section “Where to buy” of the FINIX site), while instead prices will vary depending on the configuration.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!