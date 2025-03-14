CELSA adds to Unesid’s warning: The main impact of the United States tariffIndonesia or North Africa that will be redirected to Europe when the American border is closed. This was warned by the president of the steelmaker, Rafael Villaseca, during the visit of the European Industry Vice President, Stépahne Séjourné, to the group of the group in Castellbisbal (Barcelona).

The leader claimed greater protection from the continental authorities in the face of the potential flooding of steel and metals from China. In fact, Villaseca – the same way that has made other executives of European companies in recent months – regretted that Chinese steel “subsidized by the State” is already being imported “and that it does not meet the environmental standards of the continent.

More at a time of falling Chinese internal consumption that, instead of a decrease in production, causes a displacement of the offer to other markets without protectionist measures such as European.

Celsa joins the regrets of the employer of the Unesid sector. Its general director, Carola Hermoso, explained this week to electionomista.es That “more than affecting exports, tariffs can make Europe the product of third countries diverted from the United States.” At the sector level, the North American country represents only 3.3% of exports of the Spanish steel industry. “Up to 18 million tons of primary product could be redirected to Europe and community sales could be reduced by 7,000 million euros per year,” he quantified.

In the case of the Catalan company, the percentage is even lower: it is 0.65% of the total sales. Waiting for last year’s figures, the turnover of 2023 was 4,756 million euros, so the affectation would exceed only 30 million.

“No one wins in a commercial war”

During his speech, I He admitted that Donald Trump’s tariff policies can cost Europe 0.6% of their GDP to Europebut recalled that they also have an impact on the American economy. “No one can win a commercial war, the figures show it,” he warned.

The director’s words occur in full escalation of commercial tension after Washington threatened to impose a 200% tax on all alcoholic beverages from the European Union. It was the response to the rates of 26,000 million announced by Brussels that, in turn, answered the 25% tariff activated by the United States for steel and aluminum.

For his part, the Minister of Industry, Jordi Hereu, warned: “Europe cannot face this debate or weakness and, therefore, European commercial policy, from our point of view, looks like something linked to industrial policy.” The leader added that his team will make proposals to “defend in a refined way” each of the sectors affected by the rates.