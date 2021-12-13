Celly is a relatively new player on the scene gaming Italian: known mainly for its accessories for smartphones, PCs, cameras and more, they decided to throw themselves “to feed the lions” metaphorically with the line Cyber, which includes, as we had anticipated in the dedicated news, a pair of gaming headphones over-ear, or the Cyberbeat that we’re going to review today, a pair of earphones, a headphone stand that also works as a USB hub, and a mouse pad with integrated LED strip at the edges.

Let’s start immediately with the price, which should already help establish a basis for everything we are going to talk about below: € 39.99. These Cyberbeat headphones, purchasable from the official Celly website, therefore they are placed almost at the perfect point of intersection between the myriads of headphones under 30 euros present in Amazon and various other online stores (in short, the anonymous “cinesate” and all the same) and the most budgeted gaming headsets from historic companies such as Logitech, HyperX and the like, which usually start from a price of 50 euros to go up. Therefore, in terms of quality, it would be reasonable to expect a meeting point between these two large price ranges, which Celly has managed to do almost completely.

Unboxing and features

These headphones Celly Cyberbeat they come in a really basic box, mainly dedicated to showing us some portomal images of the product and some features, such as remote volume control via the wheel on the cable, and the button to quickly change the microphone. Inside there is no type of padding that keeps the headphones in place (at least in the box that was sent to us), with the box containing only a small instruction manual: not that there is too much need, since it is however a completely accessory plug and play. Take out of the box, the headphones are very solid to the touch: despite being made almost entirely of plastic, this is thick enough not to bend under the slightest stress, while being flexible enough on the bow. The braided cable also feels pretty solid and long enough to accommodate any setup, whether you play from the console or from the PC. The pavilions are sufficiently wide, but those with larger ears may find them sore after long gaming sessions. The material the earpads and headband padding is made of appears to be quite breathable, but as we are in December right now, we have no chance to test it at higher temperatures. The headphones weigh just over three ounces, so they don’t feel uncomfortable and heavy on the head when using them.

The microphone is fixed and cannot be removed in any way: it can be bent a little but never completely removed, and therefore even if we were playing a title where the microphone is not needed, we will always have it in front of our mouth to give us a little annoyance. Unfortunately, but this is a personal opinion, I don’t really like Celly’s chosen color scheme, with an aggressive red and black (will it have to do with the fact that the company is AC Milan’s mobile partner?), that aesthetic gamer which has now become too flashy. On the other side of the cable, we will find a single 3.5 mm jack that has both microphone and headphone integrated: many PC cases and now all consoles actually have the same type of integrated jack, but a substantial slice of PC gamers have a case where instead the microphone input and the output have two separate jacks, and for the latter, using Cyberbeat headphones will be impossible unless you have a splitter, which would have been very welcome inside the box and which is instead absent. Said this, there is also a USB output, which however literally only serves to turn on the small LEDs (also red) that surround the pavilions around the Celly logo. A wasted opportunity to allow the USB audio connection instead, completely bypassing the splitter problem.

Audio quality

Audio quality is average compared to headphones around this price. There is no virtual or real surround, 7.1 or 5.1; this is all about pure stereo audio, so it will be a little more difficult to understand, for example, which direction they are shooting at us in a competitive FPS title. The bass is a little too artificially emphasized and since there is no software that allows us to control the equalizer, it will be up to us to somehow compensate for this lack. The sound in the headphones is quite faithful even if a little muffled, also suitable for movies and music as long as you are not obsessed with .flac files without any loss, and the less than perfect isolation of the pavilions will let in some sounds from the outside, however, not guaranteeing optimal immersion, but adequate. Tested in a good variety of use cases, from gaming ranging from competitive FPS titles to more relaxed genres, the headphones have never amazed for the quality, however, they are more than sufficient and adequate, certainly in line with other similarly priced headsets. Without infamy and without praise, listening while the microphone was the most painful point: The voice quality is rather low and muffled, as well as having an annoying static background noise that forced me to use only the push to talk on Discord and in the voice chats of the online lobbies, instead of leaving the microphone open with the voice activation, as it would always be active. It is also not particularly good at isolating yours coming to us from the outside: every single creak of the chair, door that opens, or roommate that makes noise will be transmitted by the microphone without any filter.

Who do we recommend Celly Cyberbeat headphones to?

I recommend the Celly Cyberbeat headphones mainly to those who want to spend relatively little and have no big claims, when it comes to extra features or exceptional audio quality. Without spending a kidney and completely eliminating from the equation all the plastic plastics present on Amazon and other online sales platforms, these headphones also produced by an Italian brand offer a no-nonsense experience, suitable for those just starting out, or for a parent. who maybe wants to give a pair of headphones to the child for his Fortnite evening sessions.

Really easy installation

Good value for money

Compatible with PC and console Microphone not up to par

Audio splitter not included