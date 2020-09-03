The 5G mobile communications standard is launched. The fact that the data flows more quickly is only one advantage of the new technology. The network infrastructure will take over computing tasks in the future, and the Internet of Things with millions of sensors will be supported.

NThe next, fifth generation of mobile radio technology started almost unnoticed this summer. New 5G technology is moving into the base stations. Now it starts after the frequencies were auctioned for 6.6 billion euros a year ago. Every change in technology of the radio cells is a turning point. Apparently, this only affects data transmission between end devices and the network. But the system architecture always paves the way for new applications, services and business models. When UMTS, the third generation, got off to a tough start in 2002, the success story of the smartphone began with it. Ten years later, LTE followed as 4G and with it the triumphant advance of streaming.

What does the fifth generation bring now? More data speed, downloads at gigabit speeds and shorter response times. That is the standard answer that can be read everywhere. But 5G is actually a new network topology that not only follows the well-known maxim “faster, higher, further”, but 5G does many things differently. The new networks have to meet different requirements, which makes them flexible. 5G is the gigabit data rate in a small radio cell. But 5G is also the new base station in the millimeter wave range that supplies football stadiums, exhibition halls and airports. 5G is a network for sensors in the Internet of Things that only report occasionally, and for the first time 5G is the idea that applications run directly in the base station, i.e. that it carries out calculations and sends results back to end devices in order to make the best possible use of the advantages of short response times . 5G could therefore be described as the Swiss Army Knife for the network world of the future.