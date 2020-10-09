D.em controversial Chinese network equipment supplier Huawei is missing out on important orders in Belgium. The Belgian subsidiary of the French telecom group Orange and its competitor Proximus are getting Finnish Nokia on board for the renewal of their existing telecommunications network and the expansion of the 5G network, as both companies announced on Friday. Huawei announced that it accepted the decisions of the two companies.

The two Belgian companies are among the first in Europe to forego the world market leader from China for future networks. Analysts are of the opinion that more mobile operators are likely to join. The United States is putting pressure on its allies to expel Huawei. They accuse the company of serving the Chinese state as a vehicle for espionage. The People’s Republic as well as Huawei reject this. In Germany, there are currently signs of closer surveillance of Huawei.

“Belgium was 100 percent dependent on Chinese providers and NATO and EU employees made their cell phone calls over these networks,” said Danish telecom consultant John Strand. The Belgian capital Brussels is the seat of important EU organs and is therefore of particular interest from the point of view of the American secret services.

In Europe, Nokia and its Swedish competitor Ericsson, who will also play a role in setting up the 5G network in Belgium, are benefiting from the skepticism towards the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE. Both were able to expand their market shares in the past quarters. Nokia shares gained more than two percent.