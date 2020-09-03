As soon as you sit on the train and have left the station, the cellular network is gone. There are also annoying reception problems on motorways – although NRW is at the forefront when it comes to LTE coverage. The problem is high on the agenda for mobile network expansion.

D.he mobile phone reception on the railway lines and on the motorways in North Rhine-Westphalia should improve significantly in the coming years, especially for the millions of commuters. Economics Minister Andreas Pinkwart (FDP) sees better reception on the railway lines as a further focus of the expansion and as an opportunity to make the railways more attractive for passengers again after the decline in the Corona crisis. “We also consider this to be central, also for the attractiveness of the railway,” emphasized Pinkwart on Thursday in an interim assessment of the mobile communications pact.

Closing cell phone gaps on railway lines

In cooperation with Deutsche Bahn and supported by politicians, there is now the chance to be able to use the 900 megahertz frequency range along the railway lines and thus to get much closer to the routes, said Vodafone’s Germany boss Hannes Ametsreiter. Instead of four kilometers from the railway lines, 500 meters are now possible. “We have a chance to get a lot closer here”. For NRW, this means more than 6000 kilometers of railways with significantly better supply.

Deutsche Telekom wants to quickly close mobile phone gaps on important railway lines and busy motorways. “This is at the top of our priority list,” said the managing director of technology at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Walter Goldenits. The company is also looking for other locations. Among other things, properties in the state could also be considered. In addition, the capacities of the existing mobile radio stations are being expanded in many places so that more bandwidth is available to customers.

NRW at the top

According to the Minister for Economic Affairs, the expansion of mobile communications has made significant progress in NRW. With a household coverage of 97.3 to 99.4 percent, depending on the network operator, and area coverage across all providers of 98.5 percent with LTE mobile communications, North Rhine-Westphalia is at the top among the regional states. Since the signing of the mobile radio pact, the network operators have implemented almost 12,000 expansion measures within two years. During the severe restrictions caused by the corona pandemic, it became apparent that the networks were working stably and that mobile working was possible.

5G in focus

According to the minister, NRW is not only a leader in LTE coverage among the regional states, but also in 5G expansion, which is not part of the NRW mobile communications pact. Not only metropolitan areas benefit from this, but 5G is also making headway in rural areas. “5G has long since arrived at the milk can.”

5G is particularly in focus for the economy. “The almost nationwide coverage with LTE is gratifying, but can only be an important intermediate step for a nationwide 5G network in North Rhine-Westphalia,” said the chief executive of the state association of business associations, Johannes Pöttering, of the dpa. As an industrial location, NRW is absolutely dependent on the fast transmission of large amounts of data for topics such as Industry 4.0, autonomous mobility or the “Internet of Things”. Therefore, the rapid and comprehensive expansion of the 5G network must now take place.

According to the trade, the corona crisis has exacerbated the need in the mobile communications sector. “In the case of mobile communications, it would of course be extremely desirable for the skilled trades, which are strongly represented in rural areas, to close the remaining ‘holes’ in rural and border areas as soon as possible,” explained the Düsseldorf Chamber of Crafts. Many digital operating functions such as fleet management or data transmission from sensors and detectors for system maintenance via special networks were radio-supported.