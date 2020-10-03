The festive sales phase is about to begin and e-commerce platforms like Amazon-Flipkart will be offering a lot of offers to users during this period. Many users wait for discounts and offers to buy a new phone. If you are going to buy a smartphone at a big discount then it is very important to pay attention to some things. Companies often offer more discounts on their old devices and also buy a lot of buyers’ phones in the greed for better deals on e-commerce sites.

It is always good to buy a new phone at a lower price during the sale, but it is very important to pay attention to some things. Actually, with the passage of time, the cost of processors and other components in the devices decreases, due to which the phone can be cut down on price. Many times these price cuts are permanent, while many times buyers get discounts. Apart from this, companies also give discounts to eliminate old stock before bringing some devices upgrade. You must pay attention to these things,

Are you not buying a phone for the greed of the deal?

Is it not that you are buying a phone because of the bumper discount you are getting? Is that phone really fulfilling your needs or any of its features will prove to be useless for you, it is necessary to ask such questions. Before the deal, see how much your phone is worth and do you really want to buy the same device. Take the time to understand this before buying a phone.

When was the smartphone launched?

If you are buying a phone at a big discount, then one thing must be sure when the phone was launched. Is it not that the phone is more than two years old? If this is the case then you will be left behind in many advanced features and new powerful hardware. If a phone is more than two years old, then the camera sensor found in it will be available in today’s device much cheaper than that, and the same applies to the rest of the hardware.

How long will updates continue?

It is also very important to know how long the phone you are going to buy with the offer at a low price will continue to receive system updates and Android updates. If you have bought a phone that will not get system updates for a long time, then it will soon become old and new features will not be able to reach you. Understand in easy language, as long as the old phone keeps getting the latest updates, it keeps giving the users many features found in a new phone.

Why getting discount?

What is the reason for getting a bumper discount or big offer on a smartphone, it is definitely a must see. Not necessarily every time you get an answer, but often the reason is understood. Many times, phones are launched at a discount before an upgrade or successor model comes into the market. At the same time, any feature of the phone can also be weak, in such a situation, understand that it is sensible to buy that phone or not.