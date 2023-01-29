SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Smartphone sales in China fell 13% in 2022, the industry’s biggest drop in a decade, according to data from technology market research firm IDC released on Sunday.

Total handsets sold in China totaled 286 million, down from 329 million a year earlier.

That means total sales volume in 2022 was the lowest since 2013 and the first time since then that annual sales have fallen below the 300 million-unit threshold, IDC said.

Vivo, maker of Android handsets, was the best-selling brand last year, with a market share of 18.6%. The company’s total sales, however, fell 25.1% in the annual comparison.

Honor was the second best selling brand, with growth of more than 34%, although the comparison base is weak. Apple appears next, tied with Oppo.

Apple’s total sales fell 4.4% in 2022, largely outperforming the broader market.

In the fourth quarter, despite being the best-selling brand in the period, sales of iPhones retreated from 2021, pressured by supply chain problems caused by worker protests at a large Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, IDC researchers wrote. .

Tough lockdown measures imposed by the Chinese government against the spread of Covid-19 weighed heavily on the country’s economy, which fell to one of its worst levels of activity in nearly half a century last year.

The drop in smartphone sales in China mirrored the performance of the sector globally. In 2022, cell phone sales in the world totaled 1.2 billion units, the lowest volume since 2013 and an annual drop of more than 11%, according to IDC.

(By Josh Horwitz)