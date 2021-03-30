Cellnex antennas in the ‘Pirulí’ tower, in Madrid. Sergio Perez / Reuters

Cellnex Telecom will carry out a capital increase of 7,000 million euros by issuing and putting into circulation approximately 193 million ordinary shares at a subscription price of 36.33 euros for each new share, compared to 46.68 euros. to those who closed the company’s securities on the Stock Market on Monday, as the company communicated this Tuesday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV)

The company will use this capital increase to finance the recent acquisition of Hivory (France), the agreement with DT (Netherlands) and the purchase of Polkomtel Infrastruktura (Poland). With the operation, in addition, the company plans to finance a portfolio of projects that could reach 18,000 million euros in the 18 months after its closure.

Each share currently in circulation will grant the right to receive a pre-emptive subscription right. In turn, 48 rights will be necessary to subscribe 19 new shares. The preferential subscription period will be extended for fifteen calendar days from March 31. The new shares will confer on their holders the same political and economic rights as the Cellnex ordinary shares currently in circulation, from the date on which the company declares the capital increase subscribed and paid up. The group has received or plans to receive irrevocable subscription commitments from shareholders, directors and members of senior management for 27% of the new shares.

The CEO of Cellnex Telecom, Tobías Martínez, made this Monday reference to the general meeting of shareholders the interest shown in attending the expansion of several sovereign funds such as Singapore (GIC) and Goldman Sachs, which are already in the capital of the signature. However, the operation will not be attended by Edizione, a Benetton family company and the group’s main shareholder, so it will dilute its weight from the current 13% to less than 10%. Criteria Caixa, the holding company company that manages the assets of the La Caixa banking foundation, has not ruled on whether or not it will attend.

Since its IPO in 2015, Cellnex has invested 37,000 million euros in growth. In the last year, it has entered five new countries (Austria, Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Sweden) and has consolidated its industrial project in key markets such as France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, with a committed global investment of 25,000 million euros.