Proto new CEO for Italy in place of Luciani of Cellnex Italia

Cellnex Telecom he named Federico Protto new CEO of Cellnex Italyin place of Luca Luciani who left the company. Protto will respond directly to Marco Patuano, CEO of the group, and will be part of the Executive Committee of Cellnex Telecom as responsible for one of Cellnex's five main European markets and the cluster that includes Italy, Switzerland and Austria. The appointment will be effective by the end of March 2024.

Federico Protto will join Cellnex Italy from the Telecommunications Infrastructure Group Intred SpA, where he holds the role of General Director. Previously, Protto worked in companies such as Retelit SpA And IRIDEOS SpAas CEO and General Manager, and at T-Systemsfirst in Italy, as Head of the telecommunications operating unit, and subsequently in Germany, as Vice President of telecommunications services at an international level.

Early in his career he also worked for Worldcom EMEA (currently integrated into Verizon) e Telecom Italiaas Technical Services Manager for the Milan area.

Federico Protto is an Electronic Engineer, graduated with honors from the Polytechnic of Milan, holds an MBA from Bocconi University and also holds a Master's degree in information and communication technologies from the Polytechnic of Milan. Before entering the job market, he spent a year as a researcher in the electronic engineering department of the Polytechnic University of Milan.