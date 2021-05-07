Cellnex telecommunications towers. Reuters

Between January and March 2021, Cellnex Telecom obtained a negative result of 43 million euros, higher losses than those it already suffered in the same period of the previous year, when they were 30 million. These negative results are explained by the depreciation and costs associated with the investment made to buy telecommunications infrastructures and expand the scope in Europe, which has led Cellnex to make large acquisitions and cover up to four capital increases since 2019, the latest successfully closed two weeks ago worth 7,000 million euros. Thus, despite the losses, shareholders trust in Cellnex’s growth strategy, which is providing positive data: the increase in the scope over the past year has caused Cellnex’s revenues to skyrocket to 506 million euros from January to March, 41% more than the same period of the previous year.

More information

The effort to be the main neutral telecommunications operator in Europe is evident: since January alone, Cellnex has announced operations in countries such as France, the Netherlands and Poland with an investment associated with the contracts for the following years of 9,000 million. These operations include the agreement between Cellnex and Deutsche Telekom in the Netherlands to merge their tower business; the purchase of CK Hutchison’s assets in Sweden (which is part of a large agreement with this company, of which Cellnex will integrate a large part of its European portfolio); the acquisition of Hivory in France or the acquisition of the Play towers in Poland. When all operations close, the company will be operating about 129,000 sites in 12 countries. 72,000 of these telecommunications towers are already operational.

This strong investment (the one executed in the first quarter was 2,200 million), added to the one disbursed with the operations during 2020, is what explains the losses in the income statement. Amortizations grew 58% until March, compared to the same period of the previous year, and financial costs increased 33%.

But the expansion of the perimeter is also the reason why the company’s revenues have increased and Cellnex continues to grow. Revenues this first quarter reached 506 million euros (41% more) and the gross operating profit before taxes (ebitda), has grown by 47%, to 381 million euros. Free cash flow was 180 million, 42% more. The confidence of the company is enormous, since the future contracted sales, including those announced that are pending closure, reach 110,000 million euros. With this, the outlook for 2021 is to achieve revenues of up to 2,445 million euros, and an ebitda of up to 1,855 million.

The first quarter, as stated by the CEO of Cellnex in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), has been “once again transformative” both due to the operations and the capital increase carried out successfully, ” in which the determined support of our shareholders has been decisive and which will allow us to continue capturing new growth opportunities ”.

Cellnex closed the first quarter with a net debt of 8,806 million euros (at the end of 2020 it was 6,500 million) and an available liquidity of 22,700 million.