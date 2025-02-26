Cellnex will continue with the registered office in Madrid. The Multinational Torrera, who in 2017 left Catalonia in the midst of the political tensions derived from the ‘procés’, does not plan to return to Barcelona following the stele of Banco Sabadell, but in line with the … rest of large and small firms that after the diaspora, and at least for now, have decided not to rectify the decision to leave.

This was stated by the firm’s CEO, Patuano Marcoduring the presentation in Barcelona of the results of 2024, stating that the change of headquarters is not an issue that is under discussion. Patuano, in this regard, wanted to reduce importance to the fact that the registered office is out of Catalonia, remembering that the operating central headquarters, the ‘headquaters’, in their words, continue in Barcelona: «Of the 260 people who make up the headquarters Central, only about 15 are in Madrid, the bulk is still in Barcelona ».

That said, it has made it clear that the location of the headquarters “is not under discussion”, somewhat less considering even in a firm basically in the hands of International investors Once the exit of criteria as a reference shareholder took place last year.

With headquarters in Madrid but central barracks in Barcelona, ​​which has wanted to leave the CEO for granted is that the commitment to Spain is still in force. There, asked about investment possibilities in new countries, Patuano has indicated that the focus is not now, but “strengthen us where we are already.” “There is opportunities», He added pointing his willingness to continue growing in Spain. “We were born in Spain, we have the heart here and here we will stay,” added the company’s CEO.

Regarding the Renumeration of the shareholderPatuano has reaffirmed this morning the company’s commitment to its shareholders, a phase that the Torrera is convinced to face after a few years of strong investments (4,000 only between 2023 and 2024) and the new phase of “maturation” in which They claim to enter. «The return to our shareholders is a strong commitment. The objective, being among the best in the sector in terms of Renumeration, ”said Patuano.

This return will occur from this Friday, when the Disinversion in Ireland. Patuano has pointed out that at the time he was set at about 500 the sustainable return in the form of a dividend, something that is reviewed now and rises to 800, but in 2025 not in the form of a dividend, but with a program of repurchase of shares own “The return does not occur in the form of a dividend, but with the repurchase the revaluation of the action is greater,” Patuano insisted,

Patuano has promised that this 800 figure be “a minimum, a ground, for the coming years”, of which, as announced at the time, 500 will return to the shareholder in the form of dividend. The rest until it reached the “soil” of 800 did not specify in what percentage will return in the form of dividing or in the form of repurchase of shares. “If sales occur, a part will be for debt reduction, very important, but also return to shareholders and business opportunity,” he summarized.

Patuano’s explanations have occurred during the press conference of results of 2024, in which the Net result The group improved up to 28 million euros negative, near reach of income and Ebitda.

Total income amounted to 3,941 million euros (+7.7%). The adjusted Ebeitda reached 3,250 million euros (+8%), and Ebitda after leases stood at 2,386 million euros (+10.6%). He free cash flow Recurrent leverage increased to 1,796 million euros (+16.2%) thus exceeding between 1,650 and 1,750 million that the company had set. In 2024 Cellnex multiplied the free cash flow (FCF) by two to 328 million euros, versus 150 million euros of 2023.