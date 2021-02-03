Cellnex telecommunications antennas. Sergio Perez / Reuters

Cellnex Telecom announced this Wednesday a new acquisition with a significant investment. The Spanish telecommunications company has reached an agreement with Altice France and Starlight Holdco to acquire 100% of Hivory in France. This company manages 10,500 sites in the Gallic country that mainly serve the telephone operator SFR. For the purchase, Cellnex disburses 5.2 billion euros to which 900 million will be added over the next eight years to deploy up to 2,500 new sites. The company continues on the path of strong expansion of its asset portfolio, and to finance it it has announced that it will carry out a new capital increase, the fourth in two and a half years, for a value of 7,000 million.

Cellnex does not stop doing operations. With an attractive market, in which traditional telephony operators are separating their business from infrastructures, Cellnex, as a neutral operator of the same, has new opportunities every month to increase its portfolio of sites. The company is present in 11 European countries, and has a portfolio of about 120,000 telecommunications sites, 75,000 of which are already in the portfolio, and the rest in planned deployments until 2028. Listed on the Ibex 35, this strong strategy Cellnex’s growth makes it one of the fastest growing on the stock market, despite the fact that the huge investments have been reflected in the form of losses in the income statement.

This operation is a new leap forward for the company. With the exclusivity agreement with Altice France and Starlight Holdco, Cellnex will acquire 100% of Hivory in France, a reference operator for mobile telephony in that country. At the outset there are 10,500 sites, to which 2,500 new ones will be added in the next eight years. 6,100 million euros of investment in total. The agreement, as expressed in a statement by the CEO of Cellnex, Tobías Martínez, “highlights the reason for the business model of neutral and independent telecommunications infrastructure operators.” With this agreement, Cellnex will work in France with three of the large mobile operators in that market. The objective, he explains, is to promote the sharing of infrastructures, free financial resources from operators, promote processes of rationalization of existing sites, deploy new ones for the extension of 5G and end the areas without coverage.

The operation will provide an additional Ebitda (gross operating profit), after the acquisition and deployment of the new towers, of about 460 million euros, and a cash flow of 250 million. Cellnex’s contracted sales to SFR in the next 18 years with the integration of Hivory implies an increase of 13,000 million euros, bringing the contracted sales portfolio to 101,000 million euros.

Capital increase

As a result of the latest operations, and especially with this one, Cellnex once again needs to finance investments. This Wednesday, it announced that it will go to shareholders for the fourth time to request a capital increase. The previous three were closed with great success, with a wide request to enter them. In 2019, Cellnex closed two expansions, of 1,200 and 2,500 million euros respectively, and in August 2020 it completed another of 4,000 million. The resources obtained in this latest expansion have already been spent with the Hutchison acquisitions in Europe and with the agreement with Iliad in Poland.

This time, the increase will be 7,000 million euros, and Cellnex affirms that it is fully insured by the main shareholders. The company plans to finance a portfolio of projects that could reach 18,000 million euros in a year and a half. Of this planned portfolio, 7,000 million are already committed thanks to the Hivory acquisition agreement, and the integration, carried out in mid-January, of the Deutsche Telekom towers in the Netherlands.