The telecommunications operator Cellnex continues on its path of large investments to grow in size and expand its perimeter in Europe. This Friday, the company announced the purchase of 7,000 towers in Poland, an operation for which it will disburse 1.6 billion euros and in which it is committed to investing another 600 million in 10 years to deploy 1,500 new sites and the 5G network. This is the latest in a long list of acquisitions for which Cellnex has already arranged three capital increases, widely subscribed. In February he announced a new one, of 7,000 million. The heavy investments have affected its income statement, which has seen the light this Friday with losses of 133 million compared to the nine million the previous year. This does not worry, however, neither the shareholders nor the company, which is focused on continuing the expansion to triple its size in five years.

Losses, which in other companies would be cause for concern, are in this company – according to its managers – a sign that it meets the objectives. Proof of this is the reception of the presentation of the results on the stock market: at noon, Cellnex shares rose by around 5%, leaving aside the red numbers in the income statement. Amortizations shot up 94% and financial costs, 83%.

Part of the coup has been to present the results at the same time as a new large acquisition was announced. With the purchase of towers in Poland, Cellnex’s sales will increase by € 10 billion, to a total of € 110 billion. The company’s income reached 1,608 million euros in 2020, 55% more than the previous year, while the operating profit before taxes (ebitda) grew to 1,182 million, 72% more. The telecommunications tower business that Cellnex manages neutrally already contributes 79% of revenues, a figure that has been increasing with various acquisitions throughout the year. 2020 ended with a net debt of 6,500 million, compared to 3,926 million in 2019. Cellnex has access to cash liquidity and undrawn debt for a value of 17,400 million.

The company has 58,104 operating sites in Europe, and in 2020 it made investments worth 6.4 billion euros, a figure with which it has acquired new assets in Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, the United Kingdom and France. To these agreements must be added those that have already been reached in the first months of 2021. Once all are closed, Cellnex will operate 120,000 towers in 12 European countries. It has been, according to Martínez, “an exceptional year” due to the growth experienced. Since its IPO in 2015, the company has invested 35,000 million to grow in Europe, of which 16,000 million correspond to the last year.

The agreement for the purchase of towers in Poland has been carried out with the company CyfrowyPolsat. Cellnex will acquire 99.99% of its telecommunications infrastructure subsidiary Polkomtel Infrastruktura, which has 7,000 sites, some 37,000 radio carriers and a network of 11,300 kilometers of fiber. The operation implies a cost of 1,600 million euros that will be financed with cash. The agreement will mean, as explained by the CEO of Cellnex, Tobías Martínez, “the rapid consolidation and strengthening of Cellnex in Poland through an operation that adds to the still recent announcement last October to acquire the Play towers and sites”.

Furthermore, this operation places Cellnex as an integral manager of telecommunications infrastructures, not only as a tower operator, but also of assets such as the fiber network and radio equipment, a combination that is already being carried out in countries such as France. but that in Poland means a “qualitative leap”. The additional operating profit before tax (ebitda) from this operation is estimated to reach 330 million euros, and the cash flow, 150 million.

On this growth path, Martínez assured this Friday that the company will be able to triple its current size in the next five years, through more acquisitions that, in the coming months alone, will already involve an investment of 9,000 million. According to its forecasts, ebitda will go from 1,182 million today to 3,500 million in 2025.