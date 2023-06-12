The second edition of Cellnex Bridge, which concluded last April, helped six startups boost and accelerate their business projects. They were AldoraTech, BlindStairs, Deep Hearing, Innogando, Oroi Wellbeing and Salus Coop. All of them address existing problems in areas such as medicine, care for vulnerable groups or the promotion of rural areas. Throughout the entire program, which lasted six months, they received support and advice to scale their social impact businesses.

The process concluded with the celebration of the “Demo Day” at the headquarters of the Cellnex Foundation in Barcelona, ​​where the participants had the opportunity to present the Proofs of Concept (PoC) and all the technical and commercial advances of their project before a team of experts made up of Cellnex professionals and other professionals from the innovation ecosystem.

Lluís Deulofeu, president of the Cellnex Foundation, stressed the success of all the projects and thanked the entrepreneurs for their work and commitment to the program. “We are very happy with the results of this program that sees innovation and entrepreneurship as a lever for sustainable, economic, and social development,” he comments. “We have managed to develop, once again, cooperation networks that have promoted the talent and innovation of entrepreneurs with innovative ideas. We hope that these startups continue to strengthen their path and expand their positive impact, both nationally and internationally, and that they continue to grow with us through the Cellnex Bridge community”, he pointed out.

Objective: keep growing

Looking ahead to its third and long-awaited edition, Cellnex Bridge will have a maximum of five startups that will be chosen by the Selection Committee from the applications received between May 16 and July 5, 2023. Specifically, registrations will be made through the program website. It will be then when the Selection Committee meets in order to choose the finalist applications.

The advantages of participating in Cellnex Bridge are many and varied. All the participating projects will receive resources with which they can collaborate in the development of the Proofs of Concept in order to contribute to the growth and objectives of the company itself. Each selected startup will have access to a detailed list of mentors, experts in innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as financial support of 15,000 euros from the Cellnex Foundation.

“Sometimes starting a business is a lonely road”, reflects Àngels Ucero, director of the Cellnex Foundation. “Achieving success requires having a quality support and guidance network, something that we offer our entrepreneurs at Cellnex Bridge,” she concludes.