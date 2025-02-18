Cellnex announces an ERE for its tradia and retevision subsidiaries that affects 250 workers

Cellnex cuts the template to continue advancing with its sanitation process. The telecommunications towers and infrastructure operator has communicated to the unions the will to negotiate and agree on a employment regulation file (ERE) in the Tradia and Retavivision Societies in Spain that would affect about 250 people, 9% of the template of the staff of the Grupo, as a company’s sources have reported on Tuesday to Europa Press and have confirmed to this media.

The company alleges “organizational, productive and technological motifs”, wants to focus its activity in the main business and review the viability of lower value added contracts, such as the maintenance of the network to third parties, as it has communicated. The measure is also linked to the automation of the network’s operation processes, with the corresponding adaptation of the organizational structure.

It is expected that conversations to reach an agreement will begin in the next few days and the details and the final scope of the ERE will depend on the agreement that can be reached with the unions. The measure that is proposed provides for prioritizing voluntariness in accession to the plan that is finally remembered with workers’ representatives.

Tradia is a neutral operator dedicated to the deployment, operation and maintenance of fiber optic networks in Catalonia. Retevision is the company that manages television signals. The dissemination of the television signal has become a secondary business in Cellnex, in the face of the management of mobile phone towers. Currently, revenue from broadcasting infrastructure only contribute 6% of income (230 million euros in 2023).

Loss reduction

Cellnex, whose CEO is Marco Patuano since June 2023, will present its annual results next Wednesday. Losses are expected. In the first nine months of 2024, it registered red numbers of 140 million euros year, 29.2% less than the 198 million that lost the same period as the previous year. Income exceeded 2.9 billion euros, 7% more.

The company, the largest operator of Torres in Europe, is in a sanitation process – losses must be added the bulky debt, of 17,500 million euros – and is being detached from assets in several European countries to focus on its strategic markets . Two months ago he closed the sale of his business in Austria for 803 million euros (4,600 locations) and is about to execute the sale of his activity in Ireland to the American PTI for another 971 million this quarter. The Ireland competence authority was approved by the operation just two weeks ago.

With two sales, Cellnex reinforces its focus on priority markets such as Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom, where it concentrates most of its activity. These countries represent the greatest opportunities for growth and profitability, says the company.

ROVIRA VERCIERÍA CLOSES AND RESPECT 168 WORKERS

Cellnex’s dismissal announcement adds to the one made at the beginning of the month the American giant of the manufacture of Owens-Billinois glass. He informed the workers of the workers the closure of their Barcelona subsidiary, Rovira Vidriería, which means leaving 168 people without work, and the transfer of their activity to one of the plants that the multinational has in southern France.

The Spanish telephone towers giant changes the dome pressed by the debt after a bloody war between funds

Rovira Vidriería, of family origin, manufactures glass bottles for several wine wineries and cava from Spain, mainly from Catalonia. The workers, who are in the process of negotiating with the company, ensure that the activity is viable and ask the Generalitat to look for a buyer or that, in the worst case, it forces the multinational to develop an industrialization plan. The address has stated that “we hope to reach a satisfactory agreement for all parties involved.”