Actor Mikhail Efremov, sentenced to eight years, doesn’t behave like a snob in jail. Eva Merkacheva, a member of the Moscow Public Monitoring Fee (POC), spoke about this on the air of Channel One.

In response to her, workers of SIZO-5 and inmates don’t complain concerning the artist, he doesn’t behave defiantly.

“He was not a snob, didn’t demand particular consideration to himself, that is vital,” Merkacheva stated.

She believes that Efremov, when contemplating his enchantment towards the decision by the appellate occasion, ought to state his clear place, as a result of folks need to see that he has repented. On this case, there’s a likelihood that his time period can be lowered and the final regime colony can be changed with a settlement colony, the human rights activist believes.

On September 9, Efremov stated that Pashayev “set him up” for eight years in jail and stated that this lawyer would under no circumstances signify his pursuits within the enchantment.

An accident involving the artist’s automobile occurred on June 8. Yefremov’s SUV drove into the oncoming lane and collided with one other automobile, pushed by the motive force Sergey Zakharov. He died.

