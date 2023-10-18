The president of Brescia in an interview with the Telegraph: “Boy with healthy values”

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato – London

“Sandro Tonali is a great player, a clean one who works to become one of the best. But Milan is a city where it’s easy to hang out with bad company.” Massimo Cellino in an interview with the English newspaper Telegraph defends his pupil, that boy “with healthy values” who he pampered when he exploded in his Brescia and with whom he continues to stay in contact. “I called him on August 15th, I told him never to forget that he was in Newcastle to play football and he shouldn’t get depressed. He replied that he was proud to be at a great club, that they had immediately made him feel important and who loved him.”

"I'm sure he's a clean boy with principles – Cellino tells the English newspaper -. In Brescia all my players loved him. With his first money he bought a car for his father, a carpenter, and a house for his mother, a nurse Is he dishonest? But please. They don't understand what they are doing to this boy: if Tonali did those things, I don't want to think about how many others do them."

Cellino talks about his close relationship with Tonali, how he let him go to Milan after Brescia's relegation because he believed in him. "But in Milan at the beginning he felt alone – recalls Cellino -. He returned to Brescia every week to see friends, but he didn't have a driving license so I told him to take lessons. When he passed the exam he sent me the photo. It was 2020 , but I don't think he's any different now than he was then. He's involved in something stupid, by so-called friends who really don't give a shit about him because they just want to take advantage of him. I trust him, 100%."