Celli (Philips): “That’s why the 20 billion for healthcare from the Pnrr are not few”

“The 20 billion allocated to healthcare are not few, but you have to spend them consistently. Knowing, moreover, that the context in which we operate has changed a lot since we approved the European Recovery Fund”. Andrea Celli, CEO of Philips Italy, tells in an exclusive interview with Affaritaliani.it what the challenges of the bio-medical sector are. Inflation at 10% has weakened the billions of the Pnrr, which is why it is necessary to make a correct “agenda” of how to spend this money. With a precise request to the newly installed government: extend the relief of Healthcare 4.0 for the purchase of capital goods and machinery until the end of the year. Indeed, in this way, yes they will be able to dribble the lengths of a supply chain again engulfed.

Not only: “The medical world – explains Celli to Affari – consumes approx 1% of microchips worldwide. We look with great concern at the international tensions between the US and China over Taiwan and we loudly ask that our sector be protected through the priority transfer of semiconductors”. In Italy, then, there are new needs that it is looking at: first of all, the progressive aging of the population. Today we are the second oldest country in the world after Japancurrently the 25% of the population is over-65 and by 2050 they will be around 35%. “This is a challenge for the national health system because it leads to the chronicisation of many patients”.

Finally there is the issue of sustainability: “The global health system is responsible for 4.5% of global emissions and each bed produces 13 kg of waste per day, of which 20% are dangerous and require special treatment and disposal. Like Philips, we achieved “zero waste” and 100% renewable energy in 2020. We want to get to 75% renewable energy for the entire company, including travel, by 2040”.



