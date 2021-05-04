D.he power struggle in the German Football Association (DFB) continues even after the state and regional associations’ vote of no confidence in DFB President Fritz Keller and General Secretary Friedrich Curtius. According to information from the FAZ, an immediate resignation of the president is therefore unlikely. The decision of the independent ethics committee of the DFB, which decided on Monday evening that the “Keller case” will be heard before the sports court of the association, does not lead to a quick withdrawal of the president.

Keller has so far not commented on the vote of the amateur representatives last Sunday in Potsdam. According to information from the FAZ, this is expected shortly. Also that the President will not insist on staying at the top of the DFB until the end of his term of office. Meanwhile, his supporters advocate that Keller should fight the proceedings before the sports court as the incumbent. Not least in order to be able to remain involved in extensive changes at the top of the association in the remaining time.

The opening of the proceedings before the sports court and the judgment is expected this month. Keller must answer for the fact that he spoke the name of the chairman of the Reich Court of Justice, Freisler, to himself at a meeting of the presidium, with a view to Vice-President Rainer Koch. Keller’s statement was not an issue at this meeting because his words are said to have barely been heard. Two days later, Curtius called the ethics committee on the matter. The meanwhile has also discussed two motions against Curtius. It concerns the circumstances in the course of the immediate termination of Keller’s office manager as well as the forwarding of a letter from Keller to the media consultant Kurt Diekmann. The DFB sports court will now also judge these matters.

The top management of the DFB, which was directly involved in the grueling power struggle between Keller and Curtius in the past few months, is currently primarily concerned with Rainer Koch’s situation. The vice-president got the confidence of the amateurs on Sunday, as their representative he acts in the DFB. But the ZDF published a letter from DFL boss Christian Seifert to Koch, in which he asks the DFB vice-president to comment and makes it clear that the DFL is not planning to structurally dismantle the DFB and recommends that all DFB officials “make recurring allegations to stop”. Seifert informed the 36 professional clubs about his letter to Koch.