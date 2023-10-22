Chiavari – A shadow that moves from a floor above the study, the door of which opens. And the clock looked at shortly before which indicates a time before the crime. They are the contained elements in the testimony of Egle Sanguinettithe woman who suggested the presence of Marco Soracco in his office in via Marsala, in Chiavari, when the secretary was killed there Nada Cellaon 6 May 1996. Egle disappeared several years ago, but that account was confirmed by one of her daughters, during the second investigation opened by the Genoa Prosecutor’s Office and closed in recent days with charges of murder against Annalucia Cecerand (56-year-old former teacher now resident in the Cuneo area, in the opinion of the prosecutors “jealous” of Nada) and of aiding and abetting Soracco and his mother Marisa Bacchionisince the magistrates are convinced that the accountant found the murderer at the site of the tragedy and has covered her up until now as the custodian of a secret inherent to the firm.

In the meantime we learn that the examination of Nada’s secret diary, found after her death, also had an important role in the development of the new findings. But what did Sanguinetti say in the depositions of the time which are evidently considered much more important today? «I heard the sound of a door closing and, through the crack in my entrance, I saw the shadow of a person and it gave me the feeling that he was coming down (Soracco lived on an upper floor, in the same building where he had his professional base, ed.)”. And that same person, the witness clarifies, had then opened a property that was on his floor, where the Soracco studio was located. The time, Sanguinetti had always specified, could not have been later than 9am, when Nada is thought to have been killed: in fact, one of the witness’s daughters always left by 8.30am and the sequence set by her was slightly later.

Soraccoit must be remembered, he claims to have arrived at his office at 9.10, of not having met anyone and of having found Nada on the ground, «thinking at first that she had been the victim of an illness or a fall (despite the fact that she had been massacred and there was blood on the walls too). And he still reiterates that he does not understand why Cecere would have wanted to kill her, denying that he had had close relationships with her and that he had made rejected advances towards Nada herself.

Yet the latter’s intolerance to work in via Marsala was confirmed from the rereading of the young woman’s most intimate writings. In a drawer of her room the agents had found her diary which described the woman’s state of mind in the years preceding the murder, revealing how Cella had not been at ease with the accountant for some time. On January 3, 1993, three years and six months before her death, Nada Cella already wrote: «Tomorrow I have to go to work and I feel terrible… I don’t feel like it, I hate that place, I hate that idiot I have to put up with all day. I would really like to quit my job and get out of there. And instead I’ll have to stay for who knows how long. I’m so alone, I don’t know where to turn.”

The investigators then focused on another thought that illuminated the – sometimes troubled, although it did not emerge from the outside – existence of the Cell: «I am sometimes afraid of losing the people I love most without them knowing that I love them. I want to be loved so much, I feel so dry right now. I still don’t know why I feel insecure, sad and depressed… What happened to me to get to this point?”.