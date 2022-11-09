Internet users of social networks always have a variety of anecdotes to tell, but this boy’s story has not gone viral for nothing, because it is very particular and funny, he captivated by showing how the mother goes to defend her son, but is amazed to see who took the ball from her.

The dramatic moment was shared by the user “@ elsiu2.0” on the platform of Asian origin, TikTok, along with the description, “lI told my mom that they had taken the ball from me… look what happened at the end.”

In the first part of the recording, the protagonist of the video tells his mother that a little boy took his ball from him, so the woman who was lying down very angry asks him, why didn’t he defend himself? the nuisance decides to go to the soccer field to find out what happened and return the item to your little one.

While, in the second part, the woman is walking very upset because someone took advantage of her son and took the ball from him, when she got to the field of play, she realized that It was about someone much bigger than I imagined.so he begins to tell the boy of his blood that he should not mess with adults.

Anyone would think that the female was scared when she saw the great man, but no, in the third video it was possible to see how she took advantage and took the soccer ball from her to give it to her son, finally in the recording it is seen that the two ran awayWell, like every mother, she did not give up until she saw her blessing happy.

The parts of the audiovisual material drew a lot of attention because it showed the temperament of a mother who cares about her children despite everything and against everything.

Some of the messages that netizens left were, “for my children, not even a big guy scares me”, “the lady’s strategy: calm down now”, “I died laughing”.