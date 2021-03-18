Dragon ball He introduced us to various villains throughout all his seasons, and although many of them fell into oblivion, others continued to give us something to talk about.

Freeza had an epic comeback in Dragon ball super and even became an ally of Goku to save the universe, but apparently he will not be the only one we will see again.

Cell is without a doubt one of the most iconic enemies of the entire saga, and a new poster revealed that it will be back in the anime within the next arc of Dragon ball heroes.

Though Dragon ball super still does not give clues of a possible return to television, the adventures of Goku they are not completely forgotten, since there is another series in emission.

Heroes has been in charge of giving us somewhat peculiar stories that have even fulfilled some of our dreams, and with the arrival of a new arc they revealed a poster where the return of Cell.

There are several familiar faces.

The next adventure of Dragon ball will be by name Big bang mission, and will take us to a fictional universe created by Fuu where Goku, Vegeta and Hearts They will face various rivals.

The image reveals that Cell will be back to fulfill a role that could be an antagonist, but also Freeza will appear at some point.

To increase the hype They even revealed a trailer where we see several characters, including some that you surely did not expect.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes started the arc of Big bang mission on March 18, so you can probably watch it if you know how to look it up.

It seems that Super will not appear on television for a long time, so you will have to settle for this alternate story.

