Cell phones | The police stopped a driver who was driving too slowly in Helsinki's Viiki

A car driver was fined 12 days for endangering traffic safety because he was browsing the phone while driving.

On Lahtenväylä the driver of the car found out on Wednesday that you shouldn't browse the phone while driving. The police stopped a driver who was driving on Lahdenväylä in the wrong lane and well below the speed limit.

Chief Commissioner Dennis Pasterstein shared a video of the incident message service in X on Thursday.

Driver drove at a speed of about eighty kilometers per hour in an area with a speed limit of one hundred kilometers per hour.

In addition, the driver was driving in the left lane of the three-lane road, although in this case he should have been driving in the right lane of the road.

When the police followed the driver, it was noticed that the driver was browsing his mobile phone for several kilometers while driving.

The driver was fined 12 days for endangering traffic safety.

Mobile phone browsing while driving does not usually lead to daily fines, Pasterstein tells Helsingin Sanomat.

“Usually, in such a case, only a traffic error fee is imposed. In this case, daily fines were imposed because the person also drove in the wrong lane.”

According to Pasterstein, you can't drive in the left lane for long periods of time. The lane in question should be used to pass other drivers.

Going below the speed limit on the highway itself is not illegal.

According to Pasterstein, the cases where traffic safety is compromised due to the use of the phone have not become more common or decreased significantly.