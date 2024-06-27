Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/27/2024 – 18:40

Brazil has an average of 2.2 digital devices per inhabitant, according to the 35th edition of the annual study by the Center for Applied Information Technology at the São Paulo School of Business Administration, at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), released this Wednesday, the 26th. The survey also revealed, for the first time, which artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots have been most used in the country.

In total, around 480 million devices, with the majority being cell phones (258 million), were registered by the FGV survey, followed by computers, which total 222 million units in Brazil until May 2024, when the study was carried out.

In relation to mobile devices, which include smartphones, tablets and notebooks, there are 384 million devices in use in Brazil, an average of 1.8 devices per inhabitant.

As for smartphones, Brazil already sells an average of 3 cell phones for each TV. The number, however, was already higher: in 2020, for example, the ratio was four cell phones for each television.

With the emergence of ChatGPT, in November 2022, AI models also became part of Brazilians’ digital daily lives. According to the research, ChatGPT, from OpenAI, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, are, in that order, the most used in chatbot services, machine learning programs and biometric recognition, such as facial or fingerprint reading, for example.

“The main IT projects are: Artificial Intelligence integrated with Analytical Intelligence (Analytics), Digital Transformation and implementation of the “new” ERP, with a focus on Strategic Alignment”, stated Professor Fernando Meirelles, responsible for the FGV research.

Computers

Brazil continues to have an average of 1 computer per inhabitant, a figure that will be reached in 2023, even after a 3% drop in sales last year. Of the 222 million computers in the country, around 40% are desktops, 42% are notebooks and 28% are tablets.

Meirelles points out that the drop in computer sales represents around 12 million units, but that a more stable market scenario is expected for the category this year, with an increase, including in the proportion of notebook sales.

The Brazilian consumption average also remained ahead of the global trend in all categories (smartphones, computers, TVs and telephones) – only the USA surpasses the country in the survey carried out by FGV. In smartphones, for example, Americans have around 1.4 devices per capita, while Brazilians have 1.2 devices. Regarding computers, Brazil has 1.02 devices per person while the USA has approximately 1.7 devices per capita.

The study by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation included the participation of 2,664 medium and large companies throughout 2023.