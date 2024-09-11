Cell phones | Sweden gave new instructions on children’s screen time: This is how parents should act

Cell phones|One after the other, the Nordic countries have given recommendations for children’s screen time. Sweden’s exact lesson recommendations came last.

Aino Vasankari HS

13:50

Swedish public health agency published recommendations for the use of smart devices by children and young people at the beginning of September. During September, the public health authority plans to publish even more detailed instructions for parents. Sweden last year denied Cell phones in elementary school completely, because phones were thought to affect learning results.