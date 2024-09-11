Thursday, September 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cell phones | Sweden gave new instructions on children’s screen time: This is how parents should act

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Cell phones | Sweden gave new instructions on children’s screen time: This is how parents should act
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Main ContentPlaceholder

One after the other, the Nordic countries have given recommendations for children’s screen time. Sweden’s exact lesson recommendations came last.

Picture: Anna Matilda Valli

Aino Vasankari HS

Swedish public health agency published recommendations for the use of smart devices by children and young people at the beginning of September. During September, the public health authority plans to publish even more detailed instructions for parents. Sweden last year denied Cell phones in elementary school completely, because phones were thought to affect learning results.

#Cell #phones #Sweden #gave #instructions #childrens #screen #time #parents #act

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
PS5 Pro sales will follow similar trajectory to PS4 Pro, analyst predicts

PS5 Pro sales will follow similar trajectory to PS4 Pro, analyst predicts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]