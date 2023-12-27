The cell phones can be great tools for all types of tasks, including academic ones. However, their use also represents important challenges for schools and teachers, because they are a distractor. For this reason, was propelled a policy in the United States in which its use is prohibited.

Although many schools have promoted measures to raise awareness among students about the Importance of not carrying your cell phones while attending classesthe reality is that teachers have been overwhelmed and the intervention of special technology has been necessary.

In accordance with Telemundo, California-based company Yondr took the intention of schools to restrict the use of cell phones to create a case with magnetic closure, preventing devices from having a signal.

According to what was announced, Your device has already been purchased by forty-one school districts, which represents an investment of US$2,005,000 in the last eight years. Through their cases, the distraction of minors is avoided, since it is estimated that students between eleven and seventeen years old, in one out of every two cases, receive around 237 notifications per day, many of them during their working hours. class.

Of course, many students do not agree with the use of magnetic cases. Even on sites like change.org there are various petitions to try to ban the use of these bags because students consider their smartphones to be valuable tools for different purposes.

Schools could ban cell phones by law

The use of cell phones in schools is, until now, a decision of the schools, but now Its impact is being analyzed to approve rules at the federal level. According to Education Week, two US senators, one Republican and one Democrat, have presented legislation that for now involves a national study on the effects of cell phone use in schools on mental health and academic performance.

While the proposal does not specify what the purpose of the investigation will be, it directs the Department of Education to present the results to Congress. Besides, A pilot program is proposed that will provide funds to school districts that agree to create an environment without cell phones to study and understand the effects.

It should be said that the proposal arises when an increasing number of Schools are tightening restrictions on cell phones. In 2015, 66 percent had bans on it, according to the National Center for Education Statistics; by 2020, the percentage had increased to 77 percent. Some states, such as California, Tennessee and Florida, have approved laws that allow schools to restrict cell phone use.