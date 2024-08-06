Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Cell phones | Helsinki tightens the ban on cell phones in schools

August 6, 2024
The city of Helsinki gave schools instructions for the use of mobile phones. They are now being introduced in all elementary schools.

Helsinki the use of cell phones is being tightened in schools.

If the cell phone is disturbing, it may be taken away from the student. Disruptive use of cell phones would not be allowed and this should be recorded in the school’s rules of order, says the director of the Helsinki upper secondary and vocational education and liberal arts service complex Harri Korhonen.

