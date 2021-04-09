Trying to cover the entire width of their edges, the new smartphones incorporate more and more functions to gamers. The tanks with patent 2021 leave the factory with super processors that provide great fluidity to games, screens with high pixel density and ultra-fast storage system.

Five teams that provide a combination of high performance are: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Moto G 100, Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro and Asus Rog Phone 5.

Although it is difficult for these phones to justify their high price – they can cost almost three times that of a mid-range – the true technological superiority is hidden in the hardware parts.

Beyond the cameras, which are highly superior, there are four technical aspects that make the difference: refresh rate, fast loading, resolution and storage.

The standard is 60 Hz, although the more advanced models achieve 90 Hz, 120 Hz. Photo: Juano Tesone

The mobile screen turns on and off constantly to change the image it emits. The refresh rate indicates the number of times this image is updated per second.

The standard is 60 Hertz (Hz), although the most advanced models achieve 90 Hz, 120 Hz and the most sophisticated ones do not go below 240 Hz. If the mobile runs the games at 60 frames per second, a new frame will be seen each time the screen turns off and turns to turn on.

The difference between 60 Hz and 120 Hz during a game can be the difference between winning and being eliminated. The rule states that the higher the refresh rate, the greater the fluidity sensation it will have, something that is perceived especially in games with a lot of movement such as FPS or driving.

The fast charging system, in the first stage, applies a large voltage to the battery, to complete 70% in the first 15 minutes. In the next phase, the speed is reduced so as not to damage the cells and the remaining 30% takes the same time to fill as the initial 70%.

The new wireless charging systems are much more comfortable. Klip Xtreme

The mobiles that support this type of load have circuits inside called buck converters that, without generating heat, regulate the voltage without reducing the intensity of the current.

There are different types of fast charging and the power depends on each manufacturer. Some support 10 watts (W), others reach 25V and the fastest touch 65W.

.With the advent of “all screen” terminals the panels were stretched to the top and that elevation also needs to be covered in pixels. Within gamer telephony, there are two dominant resolutions: 2K and FullHD +.

The 2K proposes a total of 2,560 by 1,440. In this configuration, the average density of pixels per inch tends to be higher than 500 dpi. While FullHD +, it stands at 2,160 by 1,080 and can provide about 400 pixels per inch (dpi).

To deliver ultra-fast read speeds, these phones employ Universal Flash Storage (UFS) instead of the eMMCs that come with mid-range models.

These UFS are the equivalent of SSD memories in computers, but adapted to smartphones. They serve to increase multitasking ability, reduce power consumption and speed up the gaming experience.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. 6.8 ”2x Dynamic AMOLED panel with a WQHD + resolution (3,200 by 1,440) and 515 dpi, with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. It costs $ 161,999

It comes with a 6.8 ”2x Dynamic AMOLED panel –which occupies almost 90% of the front- with a WQHD + resolution (3,200 by 1,440) and 515 dpi, with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. It runs with the Exynos 2100 manufactured at home and starting with 12GB of RAM. It costs $ 161,999.

OLED emitters are of the new generation, something that will help both in terms of energy and the luminance capacity of the screen. In bright light, this panel is capable of firing beyond 1,000 nits.

“The S21 Ultra 5G offers the brightest and smartest screen in a Galaxy and the best performance in a smartphone so far. In addition, thanks to its great processing capacity and its smart screen it allows to have the best entertainment and productivity experience”, indicates Mariano Dascanio, Product Marketing Manager for Samsung.

In addition, from April 7 to 19, Samsung launches a new edition of its classic Blue Days, where it is possible to obtain great discounts, exclusive benefits and financing in all product categories.

Motorola Moto G100. Ready for mode allows you to transform your smartphone into a versatile laptop through an HDMI connection. $ 79,999

.It is the first economic flagship ($ 79,999) and the first to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. With a 6.7 ”CinemaVision screen with FHD + resolution (2,520 by 1,080), a 21: 9 aspect ratio, with a density of 409 dpi and a refresh rate of 90Hz .

Ready for mode allows you to transform your smartphone into a versatile laptop – for gaming, movies or adopting a desktop interface – via an HDMI connection to an external display. In this way, it takes up the idea of ​​the Motorola Atrix, to transform a mobile into a computer.

“We envision a future where this powerful device can be the center of a true smart ecosystem, used to operate and control our digital experience across multiple screens and interfaces. For some people, the smartphone may be the only computer they need to buy. “, explains Pablo Brancone, product manager of Motorola Argentina.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi MI 11 Pro. It uses a 67W fast charging system that manages to complete the charge in 36 minutes. In addition, it maintains this 67W fast charge on the wireless part. US $ 950.

. Bet on a 6.81 ”AMOLED panel with WQHD + resolution (3,200 by 1,440) and with a refresh rate of 120Hz, in addition to 480Hz for touch refresh. The screen has a maximum brightness of 1,550 nits and arrives protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

Mi 11 Pro works with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, and integrates a liquid cooling system with a vapor chamber and thermal conduction material.

The Qualcomm processor comes with native 5G, with support for fast loads, with an Adreno 660 GPU for the graphics and with artificial intelligence to carry out all kinds of operations.

It uses a 67W fast charging system that manages to complete the charge in 36 minutes. In addition, it maintains this 67W fast charge on the wireless part. It is obtained for 130 thousand pesos.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro. 6.7 “super AMOLED screen curved at the edges, with a ratio of 93%, QHD + resolution (1,440 by 3,216) and a pixel density of 525 dpi. US $ 1,400

.It stands out for its microlens, a new type of sensor that works in a similar way to a microscope and replaces the current trend to include macro lenses. It is a telephoto lens that allows images to be captured at just 1.4 millimeters away from the sensor.

The battery is 4,500 mAh and SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging system of 65W by cable and AirVOOC wireless charging of 30W.

The novelty is the 6.7 “AMOLED screen configuration curved at the edges, with a ratio of 93%, QHD + resolution (1,440 by 3,216) and a pixel density of 525 dpi. With HDR10 + certification and a rate of 120 hertz and 240 Hz touch refresh. It costs 190 thousand pesos.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. It is the world’s first smartphone to use 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which dramatically increases performance. Us $ 1,200

6.78 ”AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution (2,448 x 1,080 pixels) with a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz and an ultra-low touch latency of 24.3 ms. It has a second rear screen (monochrome) called ROG Vision that can be customized by the user.

This team is 100% gamer as it has an improved GameCool 5 cooling system, 6,000 mAh battery (two 3,000 mAh battery modules each), 65 W fast charging.

What’s new is the world’s first smartphone to use 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM, dramatically increasing overall gaming performance and taking the user experience to the next level. It costs 170 thousand pesos.

SL