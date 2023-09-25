Spending a lot of time in front of smartphones and tablets, exposed to the blue light of the screens, can lead to early puberty in boys. This appears to emerge from a new study conducted on rats and presented at the 61st annual meeting of the European Society of Pediatric Endocrinology in The Hague, the Netherlands. The research adds evidence to a hypothesis long investigated by the scientific community. It was signed by a group of Turkish researchers who had already addressed the issue by studying – again in rats – the effects of excessive exposure to blue light in females.

Precocious puberty, the authors explain, has no obvious cause for most children. Sometimes it is due to genetic factors, or to a problem in the brain, such as a lesion or tumor, or to the thyroid, adrenal glands or sexual glands. In recent years, several studies have reported a increased early onset of puberty for both girls and boys, particularly during the Covid pandemic. One factor, scientists speculate, could be increased use of devices that emit blue lightbut this is very difficult to assess in children.

The study, which was published in ‘Frontiers in Endocrinology’, is the first to investigate the association between blue light exposure and precocious puberty in male rats, the experts explain, and sheds light on how environmental factors, such as time spent in front of the screen, influence precocious puberty and testicular tissue, which – the researchers hope – could lead to future prevention strategies for children. The team from Ankara Bilkent City Hospital and Gazi University in Turkey examined 18 21-day-old male rats, divided into three groups of 6 and exposed to a normal light cycle, and either 6 hours or 12 hours of light. blue. The researchers found that the first signs of puberty appeared much earlier in male rats exposed to blue light. Furthermore, the longer the rats were exposed to blue light, the earlier their puberty began. The exposed rodents also showed suppressed sperm development and damaged testicular tissue.

The previous study by the same group had also shown an earlier onset of puberty in female rats due to exposure to blue light. Now, explains lead researcher Aylin Kılınç Uğurlu, from Ankara Bicent City Hospital, “for the first time we have found a direct relationship between exposure to blue light and precocious puberty in male rats. Our findings are in line with the our previous work in female rats, which had also shown similar effects, thus providing a more complete view of how blue light can influence puberty in both male and female rats.”

Although the findings suggest that blue light could potentially be a risk factor for the early onset of puberty, more research is needed, the authors point out. “I want to emphasize that this is a rat study and the direct results cannot be interpreted for humans – says Kılınç Uğurlu – However, we provide an experimental basis to further study the health consequences of increasing screen time in modern society “.

The researchers will continue their research on rats of both sexes, focusing on “long-term effects” in terms of “damage to reproductive organs and fertility”, reports Kılınç Uğurlu. “Ultimately, this research could lead to preventative measures and contribute to the ongoing debate about how modern lifestyles may influence physiological development and long-term health.”