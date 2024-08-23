In his testimony, Eduardo Tagliaferro stated that the device seized in 2023 would be taken to the STF minister in Brasília

Expert Eduardo Tagliaferro, former head of the AEED (Special Advisory Office for Combating Disinformation) of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), said in a statement to the PF (Federal Police) that he felt “safe” when he learned that the cell phone seized in 2023 would be taken to the office of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes in Brasília. Poder360 had access to an excerpt of the former assistant’s testimony.

The information that the cell phone would be taken to Moraes was given by Tagliaferro’s brother-in-law, Celso Luiz de Oliveira, who, according to him, had been told by São Paulo Civil Police Chief João Luiz. At the time, the former head of the TSE agency was being arrested for the crime of domestic violence.

Tagliaferro had his cell phone seized after being arrested for domestic violence on May 9, 2023, in Caieiras, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. To the PF, the expert said he received the device 6 days later, unsealed and corrupted. He stated that “threw away” the phone.

The former head of the TSE agency stated that he handed over the unlocked cell phone (with the password) to the agents and only received the device again 6 days later, unsealed and corrupted. He denies having any involvement in the leaking of the messages.

MORAES ASKS FOR SEIZURE OF CELL PHONE

According to Moraes’ order this Thursday (August 22), Taliaferro was asked to voluntarily hand over his cell phone to the authorities. However, the agent refused.

After the testimony of the suspect, his ex-wife and his ex-brother-in-law, the minister ordered the seizure of the device. Here is the full (PDF- 177 kB).

MORAES CASE

The messages and files reported by Sheet were exchanged between Moraes, his assistants and other members of his team via WhatsApp, such as the judge and advisor to the minister Airton Vieira and the criminal expert Eduardo Tagliaferro, who worked at the TSE until he was arrested for domestic violence against women. The records show that the minister’s office requested the production of reports at least 20 times unofficially.

However, the cases to which the newspaper had access did not contain official information that the report was produced at the request of the minister or his office, but rather by an auxiliary judge of the TSE or by anonymous complaint. These documents were then used to support criminal measures against Bolsonaro supporters.

According to the Sheet2 of the reports were produced against journalist Rodrigo Constantino and the former presenter of Young Pan Paulo Figueiredo – both supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The minister sent this right now, and he said: ‘Do you want me to do the report?’. He’s like this, he’s got it in his head. Since he’s been out of session these days, he has time to look for it.”Airton Vieira told Tagliaferro on December 28, 2022. “It is better for [as postagens]change it once more, then it satisfies your excellence“, he said.

The TSE advisor then responded that he would change the document. “I agree with you, Eduardo. [Tagliaferro]. If you are going to keep looking [postagens]you will find, obviously. But as you said, what you already have is enough. But it’s no use, he [Moraes] he got into a rut. When he gets into a rut, it’s a tragedy,” declared the judge.

On January 1, 2023, Airton sent two copies of Moraes’ decisions on the investigation of fake newswhich ordered the breaking of banking secrecy, cancellation of passports and blocking of social networks of Constantino and Figueiredo. At the beginning of the decision, it is stated that “This is a letter sent by the Special Advisory Board for Disinformation, Intelligence Unit of the Superior Electoral Court”.

Earlier, on November 22, 2022, Moraes forwarded another publication by Constantino and asked for an analysis of the messages. Airton requested a block and a fine from the STF and from Tagliaferro “to be careful” in the report. The document says that information was obtained through the Court’s alert system. Afterwards, the team expressed concern about the modus operandi of the complaint.