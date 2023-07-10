In the digital age, cell phones have become necessary. They enable us to communicate, travel, and get information quickly. However, cell phones can get hurt or malfunction like any other electronic device. You will require professional cell phone repair services if you break your phone. Remember the following crucial information before you take your phone to a repair shop.

What to Do If You Break Your Cell Phone

We’ve got you covered if you have issues with your phone because of water damage, a cracked screen, or a low battery.

Dealing with water damage

Before immersing your phone in the water, please turn it off. Next, could you make every effort to dry it off? Sadly, most contemporary smartphones do not have user-removable batteries, so try to remove the battery if you can. Then, place your phone inside a bag of rice and let it receive as much light as possible.

The amount of liquid damage will determine how long you must wait to see results. Try a professional repair facility if your phone is still not functioning.

Fixing a broken screen

We’ve all experienced this: Your phone seemingly falls slowly from your pocket or cascades off a table before landing on a hard surface below. When you pick it up, the screen looks like Spider-Man sprayed it with webs. We advise using a case and screen protector for maximum protection, but occasionally that needs to be improved.

Although switching screens may seem difficult, it’s not that difficult. Thankfully, you can solve the issue for less than the cost of a new smartphone thanks to various official and independent screen replacement kits. Adhere to the directions, which are frequently incredibly detailed and offered in video format, to complete your repair. Although professionals provide screen replacement services, doing it yourself is usually less expensive.

Replacing the battery

If your phone’s battery runs out of charge or dies entirely, it becomes a landline. Consider changing your battery instead of carrying an external power supply because doing so is inconvenient. Fixing is simple for phones with user-replaceable battery packs; you need to buy a replacement and put it in your phone.

But since most modern phones come with built-in batteries, you’ll probably need to do your work clothes and take apart the gadget. Fortunately, battery replacement kits are easily accessible for the most popular devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13.

Changing your phone’s battery is typically easier than it first appears. Remove the back of your phone, unplug a few wires, and replace the stock battery with the new one. You might remember the assembly process better if you take pictures to record the process. , but you can save money by repairing your electronics.

The price of fixing a cell phone

Depending on the problem, fixing a cell phone is typically less expensive because you only pay for parts and not labor. The costs associated with typical phone repairs by experts are as follows:

Screen crack: $50–$300+

Replacement of a phone battery: $50-$100+.

Repairing a minor component (such as a broken charging port or headphone jack): $20-$100+.

Correction of water damage: $20 to $100+

How to Prepare Your Phone for a Repair Shop

Completely backup your phone

Our smartphones contain much personal information, so picking a repair service that respects data privacy and security is essential. Remember that if you send your phone for repair, you can lose everything on your phone.

If problems with certain parts can be resolved without opening the motherboard, you won’t lose all your data. But if the motherboard is open, then you will lose everything. Therefore, a complete backup of your device beforehand is a good idea. This process could involve the following steps:

using any service, such as iCloud, Google Photos, or Amazon Photos, to back up all of your images and videos

creating a backup of your document files in iCloud or Google Drive

syncing contacts with your Apple or Google accounts to sync all new contacts

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, you can always completely back up your device on your computer.

Remove the SIM card/cards

Keeping your SIM card in your phone while repairing serves no purpose. Although it may not seem important, it is. Your bank account and other personal information may be compromised if the SIM card is in the wrong hands.

While fixing your phone, you can use the SIM card on any other phone.

Remove the SD card or external memory

However, some older phones have memory slots, and people use them. Most newer phones have enough memory so you won’t need an external memory card. Before giving the phone to the repairman, taking out the external SD card is advisable.

Note:- Keep the SIM card(s) and external SD card securely to prevent loss.

Turn off the security lock

To check a few settings, the repairman will likely need to turn on your phone; if it is password or fingerprint protected, he won’t be able to do this.

Any screen or security locks you might have set up on your device should be removed. You can do this in the settings of your device.

Record the IMEI number

Tens of broken cell phones are delivered daily to repair shops; the same model phones could go missing. And to avoid that, it is advised that you beforehand write down the IMEI number of your device.

Because a device’s IMEI number is the only way to confirm it is yours genuinely. You can view your device’s IMEI by entering *#06# in the dialer. It might also be found in one of the device’s settings.

Log out of your social media and email accounts

You won’t want anyone to even glance at it because most private information about our personal and professional lives is now kept in emails and social media accounts.

It’s a good idea to log out of your email accounts, messenger apps, social media accounts, and other apps before sending the phone in for repairs.

Wrapping Up!

However, when it is severely damaged, and you cannot back up or remove your SIM or SD card, it is best to occasionally take your cell phone for repair to a shop you can trust with your files.

Remember that repairing your phone can help it last longer and cost less than buying a new one. You can guarantee a simple and effective cell phone repair process by researching and making the appropriate decisions.