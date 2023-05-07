Home page World

A 16-year-old girl charges her cell phone while lying in a bathtub talking to a friend. A little later she is dead.

Montefalcione – Was it carelessness that cost her her life? Or were her fingers too slippery? It was definitely a deadly connection. Because a 16-year-old died in her parents’ house as a result of an electric shock while taking a bath. The fatal electric shock was caused by her mobile phone, which she was charging while lying in the water and talking to her best friend on the phone.

The accident, which raises many questions, happened on Tuesday evening (May 2) in the small municipality of Montefalcione, in the province of Avellino in Italy, which belongs to the Campania region. Like the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported, the teenager was alone at home. The girlfriend on the other end of the line suddenly heard a scream, then there was silence. She immediately called for help.

When the parents came home, any help came too late. The rescue workers found only death, an autopsy was ordered.

16-year-old dies from electrocution in bathtub: “Tragedy hits the whole community in the heart”

The whole region is affected because, according to the report, the father runs a popular butcher shop in a neighboring town. The daughter often helped out there. She was an only child and wanted to become a cook. In their grief, classmates silently gathered in front of the school, laying orchids and lilies on the 16-year-old’s square, as can be seen in one photo.

According to media reports, math teacher Assunta Muollo describes her as a “sunny girl, hardworking and full of humanity”. She always joked about her ambition to become a star chef. It is said in the village that she was a girl that everyone wanted as a daughter. Mayor Angelo Antonio D’Agostino spoke of a “tragedy that hits the heart of the family and the whole community. For a life that ends at the age of 16, there are no words that will do.”

The day of the funeral on Friday was also proclaimed the official day of mourning. The flags at City Hall hung at half-mast. Shops and public institutions should lower their shutters during the funeral service, reports avellinotoday. “Pleasures and leisure activities, as well as all behavior and initiatives that run counter to the mourning character of the ceremony and the city’s decency,” were prohibited, according to the mayor. Life practically stood still while the 16-year-old was honored.

Tragic accident: In Italy, a 16-year-old died as a result of an electric shock in the bathtub. (Iconic image) © Frank Roeder/Imago

Mourning for 16-year-old after electric shock: “Now you are the most beautiful angel”

Her best friend, who witnessed the fatal mishap on the phone, commemorated her with a memorial video on TikTok. It says: “You flew into the sky, my love, and screamed my name during a video call.” She will never forget this moment.

The 16-year-old was very active herself on social media. Many comments full of sadness accumulate under their posts. “You left me alone,” he quotes Corriere della Sera a cousin. Friends wrote: “Now you are the most beautiful angel.” How open she went through life herself was also illustrated by a post on Instagram by stating: “They say that if you don’t jump, you can’t fly.”

