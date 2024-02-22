The limits are changing, even more powerful cars for new drivers

New drivers will be able to drive more powerful cars even in the first 3 years after issuing the license. An amendment to the reform of the Highway Code approved by the Transport Committee of the Chamber provides, for the first 3 years, a ban on driving motor vehicles with a power exceeding 75 kW/t and cars with a maximum power of 105 kW. The current Code instead sets the limit at 55 kW/t for motor vehicles in general and 70kw/h for cars. The reform bill had extended the ban from 1 to 3 years, leaving the powers of the vehicles unchanged after the accident caused by the Roman YouTubers driving a Lamborghini.

Increases in fines for cell phone driving reduced

In the new Highway Code, fines for those who use cell phones while driving will range from a minimum of 250 euros to a maximum of 1,000 euros. This is provided for by one of the amendments approved in the Chamber's Transport Committee. The text, first signed by Maurizio Lupi, reduces the amount originally foreseen by the Code reform bill, which instead provided for sanctions from a minimum of 422 euros to a maximum of 1,697 euros. The clampdown on repeat offenders is also loosened: the fine goes from a range of between 644 and 2,588 euros to a range between 350 and 1,400 euros. The provision for suspension of the license remains.