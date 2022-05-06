Culiacan. Sinaloa. An operation is carried out by personnel from the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa in a sale of alcoholic beverages located on Juan de Dios Batiz street almost on the corner with Guadalupe Victoria Sur avenue in the Los Pinos neighborhood in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

It was at 7:30 p.m. when the operation carried out by personnel from the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office in the aforementioned streets was reported, several elements of this institution went to the site where they proceed to delimit the area to carry out the corresponding procedures.

On the site it was said by the authorities that 11 indications were found of the probable deprivation of liberty of the murdered journalistLuis Enrique Ramírez, and found today in the El Ranchito neighborhood.

Among these clues a cell phone was found with a broken screen, probably belonging to the journalistLikewise, it was said that it was by witnesses of the site that the journalist had a strong argument with some people whose identity is unknown when he was in the alcoholic beverage establishment, to later deprive him of his liberty.

The site was attended by agents of criminalistics experts who took photographs of the scene and collected the findings.