Super Dragon Ball Heroes is an anime that all fans of Akira Toriyama’s work either love or hate. However, no one can deny that this way of promoting a card game has several quite impressive moments. Now, one of these events took place in the most recent chapter, as Cell has returned, but not as an enemy, but as an ally.

During the most recent chapter of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission – Space Time War, we saw how Goku, Vegeta, Turles and Hearts faced Goku Black, who was about to defeat our heroes, but was stopped at the intervention of two characters that we previously believed to be enemies.

That’s right, Goku, Vegeta and Hearts managed to escape the power of Goku Black, as well as the destruction of a planet, thanks to the sacrifice of Turles and the sudden appearance of Cell. This chapter explains how various villains are back. Similarly, the ending reveals that one or more surprise characters are back. Now we can only wait for the next episode to find out who or who it is.

In related topics, this is the result of the fight between Goku and Granolah in the manga of Dragon ball super. Similarly, it seems that Vegeta is preparing to have a great victory after a long time.

Via: Super Dragon Ball Heroes