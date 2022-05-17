Madrid. The development of trees does not seem to be limited in general by photosynthesis, but by cell growth, concludes an international study led by the University of Utah.

This suggests that there is a need to rethink how to forecast forest growth in a changing climate, and that these ecosystems of the future may not be able to absorb as much carbon from the atmosphere as previously thought.

“The growth of a tree is like a cart and a horse moving along the road, but basically we don’t know if photosynthesis is the horse more often or if it is cell expansion and division, a difficult and long-standing question in the field. . It is very important to understand how trees will respond to climate change,” William Anderegg, associate professor in the School of Biological Sciences, one of the lead authors of the study, published in Science, said in a statement.

In elementary school we learn that trees make their own food through photosynthesis, taking sunlight, carbon dioxide and water and turning them into leaves and wood. However, the process is not so basic because to convert the carbon obtained by photosynthesis it is necessary for the cells of the wood to expand and divide.

So trees get carbon from the atmosphere through photosynthesis. They then spend it to build new wood cells, a carbon sink for these organisms.

If tree growth is source-limited, then it is only limited by the amount of photosynthesis they can perform, and growth would be relatively easy to predict in a mathematical model. Therefore, in theory, the increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere should alleviate that obstacle and allow them to grow larger.

But if, on the other hand, growth is sink-limited, then it can only do so as fast as its cells can divide. There are many factors that can affect photosynthesis and the rate of cell growth, such as temperature and the availability of water or nutrients.

comparative analysis

The researchers put this to the test, comparing the source and sink rates of trees in locations in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia. Measuring the rates of the latter was relatively easy, and the researchers only collected samples from individuals that contained growth records.

“Extracting wood cores from tree stems and measuring the width of each ring of the former allows us to reconstruct the growth of these plants in the past,” added Antoine Cabon, a postdoctoral researcher at the Faculty of Biological Sciences and another of the researchers. study authors.

Measuring carbon sources is more difficult, but possible. The data from these were determined with 78 eddy covariance towers, 9 meters high or more, which estimate carbon dioxide concentrations and wind speed in three dimensions in the upper part of the tree canopies. “From this and some other calculations we can estimate the total forest photosynthesis of such a stand,” added Cabon.

The researchers analyzed the collected data looking for evidence that tree growth and photosynthesis were linked or coupled, and found none. When photosynthesis increased or decreased, there was no parallel increase or decrease during the process.