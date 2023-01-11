About ten percent of women of reproductive life suffer from endometriosis – and yet little was known about the proliferating tissue that can cause so much misery to women every month. This week, research came out that extensively maps endometriosis cells. That could be the start of better treatments.

In endometriosis – not to be confused with a fibroid – tissue that resembles the lining of the uterus grows in places where it does not belong, such as on the ovaries, on the peritoneum or in the bladder and bowel walls. It participates in the menstrual cycle, but the blood cannot leave the body and that can cause inflammation. As a result, many women have severe complaints around menstruation, such as abdominal pain, headache and fatigue, or bladder and bowel problems. Women can also become less fertile or even infertile due to this condition.

Women with complaints are prescribed painkillers and hormones, for example in the form of contraception. The next step is to suppress all hormone activity, but that will put women in menopause as long as they use the drugs. The tissue can also be surgically removed. In extreme cases, ovaries and uterus are removed. The American actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham had this done at the age of 31.

400,000 cells

The researchers who published their findings in Nature Genetics, tissue was taken from 21 women with and without complaints, a total of about 400,000 cells. Through single cell RNA sequencing, a relatively new technique, they mapped the cells one by one. They not only looked at tissue cells, but also at blood vessel cells and immune cells. This allowed them to see that the gene expression, which determines how cells behave, is different in endometriosis cells in the ovaries than in cells in the peritoneum. In pieces of tissue that adhere deeply, features related to nerve ingrowth were seen. According to the researchers, this shows that this subgroup should be an important target for the treatment of endometriosis.

The specific proteins that have come into the picture may help to make a diagnosis more easily with blood tests. This is now done with an internal examination, an ultrasound or MRI scan, or keyhole surgery.

Ovarian cancer

The question is whether the use of hormones by the women studied has influenced the gene expression of the cells, says Annemiek Nap, professor of reproductive medicine at Radboudumc. Still, she speaks of a wonderful study. “Never before has individual endometriosis cells been looked at so closely.”

Patients do not directly benefit from this cell atlas, “but it is a good basis for more research. It shows that there is a difference in activity of various cell types. Based on that, you can think about tailored treatment for different types of endometriosis.”

According to Nap, the research does not bring any news in the field of ovarian cancer. “Although the risk of ovarian cancer in women with endometriosis is slightly higher, it is still very small. Without it is 0.7 percent for women under 70 years old, with it is 1.4 percent.”

Unlike the researchers, who call endometriosis “understudied,” Nap has seen a dramatic increase in studies in recent years on what has long been dismissed as a female ailment. Yet there is still too little attention for endometriosis, she thinks. “Due to a lack of knowledge, many women think that so much pain around menstruation is part of it.” Nap thinks it’s great that GPs are now working on a guideline for abdominal pain during menstruation. “So that women no longer hear: just learn to live with it.”