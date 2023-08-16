SThey are the best in their year, vying to see who is better. Once, she even cries when he gets a better grade than her. They quickly talk about marriage, although both are still almost children. Her relationship breaks up when she emigrates to Canada with her parents and calls herself Nora from then on. He, Hae Sung, however, stays in Korea – and can never forget Nora.

In her directorial debut, Celine Song stages a dreamy love story, without both of them being able to admit their love to each other. The pace of the story is slow: Nora and Hae Sung keep in touch only to lose touch again. They are attracted to each other, but their relationship remains vague.

She can’t commit himself, he can’t admit his feelings. However, Hae Sung can never forget Nora, he decides to look for her and indeed they find each other on Facebook, twelve years after their parting. The constant dropouts in their Skype calls beautifully illustrate the connection issues they will both feel for life.

In Song’s staging, Hae Sung is more than just a childhood sweetheart; it also symbolizes Korean culture and reminds Nora of her origins, which increasingly weighs on her, after all she wants to become a bestselling author in New York. At this point at the latest, the film is not only a complex love story, but also focuses on the intercultural turmoil of migrants like Nora.







The turmoil of migrants

“Past Lives” thus continues a series of East Asian immigration stories that have increasingly dominated the award seasons in the USA for several years, with series and films such as “Beef”, “Minari” or “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – all of them productions, by the way by A24, the new hipster independent studio from the USA. A24’s lettering also introduces the festival favorite Past Lives. The studio’s signature is immediately recognizable: the coming-of-age theme and the recurring golden hour in which the characters gaze meaningfully into the sunset, and of course the shooting is done on film, which creates that Instagram look typical of A24.

“Past Lives” takes the Korean concept In-Yun as its leitmotif. It says that if two people meet enough times in past lives, they will form a deep connection and maybe get together in the next life. It quickly becomes clear: This is not about the supernatural, the concept refers to the past of the two main characters, which they cannot let go of. Both are concerned with the contagious question: What if Nora had never moved away? What if Nora and Hae Sung had gotten together after all?

Past Lives is a film about the choices we make in life, the doors we walk through and the doors we don’t open. The latter keep us up at night full of regrets, making Nora speak Korean in her sleep and thinking about her past life. It is not surprising when viewers report how they get infected by how they reflect on their own lives, their past decisions during the film and burst into tears as the credits roll.







What would have been if?

But such emotional outbursts are not part of the film’s calculations. “Past Lives” never forces the audience to question what could have been. Celine Song stages in a cool and distanced manner, the music never gets too sentimental, we often see Nora and Hae Sung in long shots, Song rarely gets close to their characters. In doing so, she denies us closeness, just as she denies her characters a happy love. This distance makes the film largely unspectacular, especially since Song tries to avoid dramatic escalations.

24 years after Nora and Hae Sung were torn apart, his longing for her is so great that he has to visit her in New York. She has long been married to the American Arthur. Celine Song could have turned any character into an antagonist in this love triangle: Hae Sung, the high school sweetheart who destroys Nora and Arthur’s marriage; Arthur, the evil American who stands between Nora and Hae Sung’s missed love; Nora, who depresses both men in her indecisiveness – but Song lets the three develop sympathy for each other, go to a bar and talk about their feelings.

This makes the film smart and realistic, complex and enlightened – but also takes away any tension. Instead, he relies on viewers getting caught up in that nostalgic, “What if?” This also makes “Past Lives” sometimes exhausting if you are not set up for a therapy session from the start.