In 1936, three years before Hitler announced the invasion of Poland-“a defense operation against Polish provocations”-initiating World War II (1939-1945), Louis-Ferdinand Céline (1894-1961) estimated, in ‘mort à credit’ (‘Death on credit’), which the fire of … The Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris would announce the end of our civilization.

In 2022, three years after the historic Notre-Dame fire, Vladimir Putin He began his attempt to neocolonial conquest of Ukraine. Two years later, Donald Trump He was present at the reopening ceremony of the Cathedral -of which Pope Francis was absent -without his work, which continued, two months later, when the United States and Russia made common cause against the Atlantic Alliance and against the freedom of Ukraine, threatening the freedom of Europe and voting against the West in the United Nations.

‘Voyage Au Bout de la Nuit’ (‘Journey at the end of the night’, 1932) and the aforementioned ‘Death on Credit’ (1936) installed Céline in the pantheon of the greatest novelists of the twentieth century, with Proust, Joyce, Kafka, Faulkner or Musil. After the great success of these two monuments, indispensable for the understanding of the crises of our civilization, Céline published four legendary anti -Semitic pamphlets and eight novels of apocalyptic prose, which confirmed a trip without return to the end of a night of all the principles, values, institutions and crisis of Europe. During the sixty years between his death and the year 2021, Céline’s life and work raised numerous controversies about his anti -Semitic writings, well known and studied, while his work, capital in the history of literature, continued to grow.

In the month of August 2021, a voluntarily “anonymous and unknown” source leaked the existence of more than six thousand pages of Céline unpublished … unpublished pages of ‘Journey to …’, the original manuscript of ‘Death on credit’, six hundred unpublished pages of ‘Casse-Pipe’, three unpublished novels, written between 1934 and 1935: ‘London’, ‘War’, ‘War’, ‘ Du Roi Krogold Volonté ‘(‘ The will of King Krogold ‘), a kind of medieval saga. Discoveries that were greeted in their day as a great event called to confirm the position of its author in the literary history of the twentieth century.

In the month of March 2023, Anagrama published the translation of Emilio Manzano de ‘Guerra’. These days appears the translation of ‘London’ made by Rubén Martín Giráldez, the most important book, in my view, among the thousands of unpublished discovered just over two years ago.

Céline suffered during World War I (1914-1918) serious injuries that had devastating importance in their psychic evolution, deeply upset. After so unfortunate and dramatic military experience, the budding writer was sent to London, to work in the offices of the French Consulate in the English capital, where he contracted a first disastrous and not administratively recognized marriage with a cabaret dancer. A first love followed by other loves and love affairs …

Backdrop

That is the backdrop of ‘London’, the novel, a prostibular city, where characters from the underworld, suspects of terrorism, cool, pimples, russian anarchists ready to the subversive struggle (with bombs), addicted to all types of drugs (starting with alcohol), wandering by a large city that does not escape the fog, the fog The perfumes of the blood spilled for low criminal reasons. Without forgetting the fake echo of the great war that continued, inexorable, in the old continent.

In his day, three or four short years before the invasion of Poland by Hitler, in 1939, willing to conquer all Europe, ‘London’, such as the great previous novels, could have been interpreted as an apocalyptic prophecy of the World War that was coming, after the innobles pacts of Munich of 1938, when the representatives of the United Kingdom, Italy and France signed some agreements signed some agreements written by Hitler to legalize his imperial war with the appeasement assumed by Paris, London and Rome.

Eighty -seven years later, European allies, gathered in Munich, again, contemplated a very similar tragic show: Putin supported by Trump, united and discussing among them the fate of Ukraine.

That story gives ‘London’ the character of a black, apocalyptic prophecy, about the future of our civilization. The low London worlds described by Céline illuminate the disturbing and bleak landscape of a civilization threatened by the sunset, sinking and destruction of all its ancient moral, civic, political, social principles. Céline’s novel story “ends badly.” The end of Ukraine and our civilization remains to be known, in the light of the disturbing story that takes place before us, without us, in an absent and distant Spain of Europe, where our uncertain destiny is written with human blood.