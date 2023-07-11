Since she announced she suffered from stiff person syndrome in December 2022, Dion has had to postpone her return to the spotlight several times. “We are confident that she will come back,” said Claudette. The Canadian singer has been out of circulation for some time due to health problems. The condition has made it difficult for her to walk. The disease also affects her vocal cords.
At the end of May, Dion canceled her world tour. “I’m sorry to disappoint you all again,” she said in a video message. “I want you all to know that I am not giving up. And I can’t wait to see you again.”
