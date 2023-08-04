These have not been easy months for Céline Dion (Charlemagne, Canada, 55 years old). In December, the singer announced through her profiles on social networks that she suffered from a neurological disease, known as stiff person syndrome. It is a disorder classified as a rare disease, which affects the central nervous system, causes muscle spasms and only one person in a million suffers from it. The artist decided to cancel her concerts for this 2023 and in May she also canceled the 40 shows planned in Europe until April 2024. Months in which hardly any news about her state of health has been known. Now, it has been her sister Claudette Dion who has reported on how the Canadian singer is doing.

“We did not find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” Claudette explained in an interview for the Canadian newspaper Montreal Journal. Despite being in the hands of the best doctors and researchers, Dion is not improving and requires constant care. So much so that another of her sisters, Linda, has moved in with her to accompany her at this time: “When I call Céline and she is busy, I talk to my sister Linda who is with her and she tells me that she is working very hard” .

”Honestly, I think what he needs most is to rest. She always goes above and beyond and tries to be the best. At any given moment, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something, so it is important to listen to it, ”Claudette has defended.

As Dion’s sister has confirmed, the singer is aware of all the advances made in reference to the disease. the interpreter of I’m Alive and his family are confident that he can continue his musical career and can soon return to the stage, the place where he has shone for decades.

“The spasms affect all aspects of my life, sometimes making it difficult for me to even walk and also not allowing me to use my vocal cords like I used to,” Dion confessed, visibly moved, in a video posted on their social networks. the interpreter of My Heart Will Go On He has not been on stage since 2019. First he had to cancel his tour Courage Tour in 2020 due to the pandemic. In January 2022, he canceled part of the tour scheduled for that year. In December, after the announcement of his illness, Dion again postponed the dates until 2024. However, knowing that his health was not improving, he decided to cancel the tour this May.

“I miss you a lot. I always give 100% when I perform my show, but my condition now doesn’t allow me to do it. I have no choice but to focus on my health right now, ”Dion added in the message posted on his social networks, where he acknowledged that making this announcement had been“ hard ”.

Health problems have accompanied the artist throughout her career. In 2018, Dion announced the cancellation of several concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, due to surgery for a condition in her ear known as the Patulose Eustachian Tube, which causes hearing irregularities. At that time, the Canadian artist had had to face numerous personal and family problems.

In 2016, just two days apart, Dion lost her husband and one of her 13 siblings to the same disease: cancer. After all these setbacks, it seemed that the singer was slowly recovering from her most tragic years. In fact, in April of this same year, she announced her appearance on the big screen as part of the cast of the romantic comedy love again, where she has interpreted herself and has given voice to the soundtrack. But it seems that her life has once again put a stone in her way, which she is already trying to overcome.