Celine Dion she suffers from a rare disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. A condition which, unfortunately, forced her to distance herself from the world of music and which alarmed all her numerous fans. But what is it?

There Stiff person syndrome it is a disease that usually affects people between the ages of 40 and 50. In rare cases it can also affect children. It's about a autoimmune neurological condition, which causes progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms in the back, legs, and torso. Over time, the pain becomes chronic and leads to loss of mobility, forcing the affected person to be unable to lead a normal life. It also affects muscles such as the heart and vocal cords, hence Céline Dion he can no longer go on stage and sing.

Unfortunately, as his sister Claudette explained in the latest interview, the star has not improved. Her health condition is worrying and many have already lost hope. Unfortunately, this is a rare condition that is not even being studied, since it affects few people.

The spasms can be so intense that they cause fall of the person. After that excruciating pain, the muscles gradually relax until they return to normal. Stiff person syndrome strikes one or two people in a million and is more common in women. Scientists have not yet been able to understand the causes that trigger it. The study is hampered precisely by the rarity of the disease. The most convincing hypothesis is that of an autoimmune reaction. 80% of affected people have autoantibodies in their blood which are thought to target specific nerve cells that produce a substance that regulates motor neurons called GABA.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome. However, there are treatments that can help control symptoms. In some cases, the disease also affects the respiratory muscles, leading to a sudden and unpredictable death.