Céline Dion is an activist and part of the group of artists who have led the live music industry over the last four decades. With a career beyond Titanic's 'My Heart Will Go On', the cancellation of her 'Courage World' tour comes in a year in which she had returned with new music. “She has no control over her muscles,” her sister Claudette told the website 7 Jours.

The singer suffers from the autoimmune disease stiff person syndrome. Although she had had symptoms for more than a year, she continued making music. “What hurts me is that she has always been very disciplined. She worked hard. Mom always told him, 'You're going to do this and you're going to do it well.' It is true that, in our dreams, the idea is to return to the stage. In what state? We do not know. The vocal cords are muscles and the heart is also a muscle. This is what worries me the most. And since it's a one-in-a-million case, scientists haven't done much research. Some people have lost hope because it is a disease that is not well understood. If you only knew the number of calls the foundation receives! People tell us they love her and are praying for her.”

The first alert was at the end of 2021, when he canceled his concerts in Las Vegas because he was suffering from “severe spasms.” She had worked eight months producing his shows. “It saddens me beyond words… Now, I have to focus on getting better,” she said at the time. But it was not until December 2022 that she confirmed his diagnosis, as she was suffering from uncontrollable cramps. “As many know, I have always been an open book and I have not said it before… but I am prepared to do so now. “I have been dealing with health issues for a long time and it has been very difficult for me,” she explained in an emotional video. “Although we are still learning about this rare disease, we now know that it is the cause of all the spasms I have had. The spasms affect all aspects of my life, sometimes they even make it difficult for me to walk and they also do not allow me to use my vocal cords as I did before,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: What is the rare disease that Céline Dion suffers from and how has it affected her musical career?

In the middle of this year, she returned to music with the film Love Again, in which Céline Dion plays herself and sings the main theme. She made five songs for the film's soundtrack. “I had a great time making this film. And having the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my first feature film is a gift I will cherish forever. I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope people like it, and like the new songs too.” Although she had rescheduled concerts for 2024, after the premiere of Love Again it was learned that she would be taking a break. “I'm working very hard to regain my strength, but touring can be very difficult, even when you're at 100%… I want everyone to know, I won't give up,” she said.

cultural icon

Considered a “fashion reference,” as well as a “strong activist,” Dion has been a figure at the MET Gala, an artist who posts a photo on Instagram dining at a street stall, and a citizen who protests against inaction after a natural disaster. “Not only did she donate a million dollars, but she melodramatically denounced the lack of action by the authorities,” noted Vanity Fair about what happened after Hurricane Katrina. The European press calls the Canadian singer a “cultural icon.” “Dion represents a seemingly more innocent time, before the terror wars or Trump came along,” said critic Carl Wilson.

On the Grammys page, the Academy noted — in protest, since it had not been included in a list by Rolling Stone magazine — that Dion along with her colleagues Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston shaped a generation of artists. She has won five Grammy Awards, two Oscar Awards, seven Billboard Awards, and this year, her hit album The Color of My Love turned three decades old.

#Céline #Dion #leaves #stage