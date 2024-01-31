The winner of five Grammy Awards and two Oscars will testify about her life after the diagnosis that kept her from the stage. The documentary I Am: Celine Dion has been purchased by Amazon MGM and, as it is not a feature film about her successful career, the Canadian singer maintains that her interest is in becoming more knowledgeable about rigid person syndrome. “Raise awareness about this little-known condition,” she said in a statement.

At the end of 2023 and, after the cancellation of her 'Courage World' tour, her sister Claudette said that the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer no longer had control over her muscles. “What hurts me is that she has always been very disciplined. She worked hard. In our dreams the idea is to return to the stage. In what state? We do not know. The vocal cords are muscles and the heart is also a muscle. This is what worries me the most. And, since it is one case in a million, scientists have not done much research.”

In yesterday's statement, Dion explains the reasons for documenting this moment in his life, that is, since 2022, the year in which the diagnosis was officially known, a neurological disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord. Before confirming the illness, she had already suffered “severe spasms” that forced her to cancel concerts in Las Vegas in 2021.

“These last few years have been a great challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning to live with it and manage it, but not letting it define me,” he says after the announcement of his documentary. “As the path to resuming my career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided that I wanted to document this part of my life to help other people who share this diagnosis.”

The production I Am: Celine Dion was directed by Irene Taylor, nominated for an Oscar for The Final Inch and winner of an award at the Sundance Festival for 'Hear and Now'. The studios considered it essential to transmit the portrait of the moment of an artist who has sold more than 250 million albums in her career.

“Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but also by her dedication to her fans,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “This documentary is a raw and intimate portrait of a pivotal moment in her personal life and career, and pulls back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis.”

The documentary, which was produced by Sony Music Vision and is described as an “emotional, energetic and poetic love letter to music,” would be available this year on Prime Video. “It will be available to broadcast in more than 240 countries,” says the American press. It is Dion's return to cinema after the film Love Again (2023), in which she plays herself and sings the main theme. Despite her diagnosis, the singer was in charge of five songs for the film's soundtrack.

