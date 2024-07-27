Mexico City.- After her triumphant performance at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Céline Dion shared an emotional message for the athletes competing in this summer event.

“I’m honoured to have performed tonight, at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and I’m so happy to be back in one of my favourite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to celebrate these incredible athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance,” the Canadian singer wrote on her X account.

“You’ve all been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you. You should all be so proud, we know how hard you’ve worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart goes out to you!” he concluded.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated his compatriot.

“A proud Quebecer of Charlemagne is on stage during the opening ceremony! @celinedion is a Canadian icon, an incredible talent, and she overcame so much to be there tonight. Céline it’s great to see you singing again,” the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada wrote.

Last Friday, Céline sang Edith Piaf’s Hymn to Love from a platform on the Eiffel Tower at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games. This is not the first time that the singer has performed at a sporting event of this calibre, as she also performed at the Olympic Games in Atalanta in 1996.

This was the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s first public performance in four years, after she canceled her tour in 2019 after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.