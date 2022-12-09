The singer posted a video on Instagram where she announced that she is suffering from a rare disease.

Celine Dion she is one of the most famous and popular singers in the world. The Canadian artist shocked all her fans with a video of her posted on her official profile Instagram. Celine has revealed that she has one rare disease which forced her to cancel the next stops on her tour.

Source: Instagram

Celine has already canceled concerts in North America and European dates in April. She too should have returned to Italy on 15 July 2023 on the occasion of Lucca Summer Festival but that date was also cancelled.

Celine suffers from the so-called “Stiff Man Syndrome“, also known as stiff person syndrome, from the English SPR, Stiff person syndrome. It is a rare neuropathy that affects the central nervous system and causes progressive muscle stiffness and spasms mainly in the trunk and abdomen. Conditions that do not currently allow him to manage a concert.

The artist announced his illness in tears. “Hi everyone, I’m sorry it took so long to get back to you. I miss you so much and can’t wait to be back on stage to talk to you in person. As you know I’ve always been an open book and wasn’t ready to say anything but I am now. I’ve been struggling with health problems for some time.” – he began.

“It is difficult for me to face these difficulties and talk about what is happening to me. I was recently diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called ‘stiff person syndrome’, which affects one in a million people.” – he continued.

For Celine it became difficult even to walk.

“Unfortunately these spasms make it difficult for me to walk and do not allow me to use my vocal cords as usual. It pains me to tell you that this means I won’t be able to resume my tour of Europe in February.”

Finally he concluded by saying: “I always give 100% during my shows, but this condition doesn’t allow me at the moment… I love you so much and I hope to see you again very soon”.